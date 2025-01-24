UNEF, Spain's PV association, says developers installed 674 MW of industrial PV in 2024, alongside 207 MW in the commercial sector and 275 MW of residential solar installations. From pv magazine Spain Spain installed 1,182 MW of new rooftop PV systems last year, according to Spanish solar energy association UNEF. This brought the country's total rooftop PV capacity to 8. 137 MW by December 2024, marking a 31% decline from 2023. UNEF said that 674 MW of last year's installations came from industrial PV systems, while the commercial and residential sectors accounted for 207 MW and 275 MW, respectively. ...

