In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that Australia's summer has been much sunnier than expected so far, with localized weather events only bringing brief disruptions. As Australia's summer stretches into its second month, initial seasonal forecasts of greater-than-average cloud cover have not materialized with irradiance levels showing a much sunnier than expected season so far, according to analysis using the Solcast API. Localized events, such as Tropical Cyclone Sean, brought brief disruptions but had only a minor impact on the overall sunny trend this ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...