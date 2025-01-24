Anzeige
Freitag, 24.01.2025
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
24.01.2025 12:14 Uhr
China International Import Expo (CIIE): Global Promotional Itinerary Launched to Promote 8th CIIE

SHANGHAI, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the resounding success of the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), the CIIE Bureau has embarked on the global promotion of the 8th CIIE, scheduled for 2025, seeking to encourage further integration of enterprises into the vast Chinese market.


As returning participants of the CIIE, Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands serve as the inaugural stops on the global promotional itinerary. During this journey, two promotional events were held separately - one at Dansk Industri in Denmark and the other at Yu Garden in Hamburg, Germany. A working meeting is scheduled to take place in Tilburg, the Netherlands.

With the exposure of business cooperation opportunities provided by the expo, German companies secured quite large exhibition space at the 7th CIIE, occupying over 26,000 square meters. Industry-leading enterprises such as Heraeus, SCHOTT and Merck made a strong impression in the newly established new materials zone, showcasing a diverse range of high-quality materials and cutting-edge technologies.

Danish innovation in green technologies and solutions shined at the 7th CIIE. Under the meticulous organization of Dansk Industri, there is a dual-booth setup booths themed around life science, health, and food, bringing 18 renowned brands to the forefront, highlighting attractive products and innovative solutions.

In previous editions of the CIIE, Dutch companies have showcased their expertise and innovation across various sectors, ranging from agriculture and consumer goods to semiconductors and healthcare. Alongside big Dutch companies like ASML and Philips, innovative SMEs and startups also actively involved in the 7th CIIE, including those specializing in the dairy industry.

The promotional events emphasized the vast potential of the Chinese market for enterprises from Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands. The newly released Report on the Media Coverage and Influence of the seventh China International Import Expo also demonstrates the expo's substantial international influence by showcasing its unique openness, diverse highlights, fruitful cooperation outcomes, and multi-platform communication.

Visit CIIE official website for more information: https://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/?from=prnewswire

Contact: Ms. Cui Yan Tel.: 0086-21-968888 Email: exhibition@ciie.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2605459/Weixin_Image_20250116173912.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-promotional-itinerary-launched-to-promote-8th-ciie-302359594.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
