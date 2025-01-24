The following information is based on the press release from Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (Gjensidige Forsikring) published on January 24, 2025, and may be subject to change.

The Board of Gjensidige Forsikring has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for March 20, 2025, approves an extraordinary dividend of NOK 1.00 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of NOK 9.00 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is March 21, 2025. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Gjensidige Forsikring (GJF, GJFN).

For further information, please see the attached file:

