Researchers have developed a novel energy system comprising PVT panels, reverse osmosis, reverse electrodialysis, and proton exchange membranes. The proposed setup can purportedly produce 18. 78 kg/day of hydrogen and 120. 6 m³/day of freshwater. Scientists from Qatar's Hamad Bin Khalifa University have designed a novel solar-driven system for brine management and hydrogen production. Using the engineering equation solver (EES) software, the team simulated the setup and conducted a thermodynamic assessment that included energy, entropy, and exergy balances. "Brine, if not managed properly, poses ...

