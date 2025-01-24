DC Healthcare Holdings Berhad: DC Healthcare Unveils DC Academy in Kuala Lumpur, Providing Advanced Medical Aesthetic Training in Malaysia

DC Healthcare Holdings Berhad ("DC Healthcare" or the "Group"), a medical aesthetic services provider specialising in the provision of non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures, proudly announces the launch of DC Academy, a state-of-the-art training center dedicated to advancing the skills of professionals in the medical aesthetic industry. Alongside this milestone, the Group introduces DC Academy's new tagline, "Master The Art, Safety At Heart", which reflects the Group's commitment to fostering talent and ensuring excellence across its operations.

DC Academy is situated at the strategic location in Taman Tun Dr Ismail, marking a significant step in DC Healthcare's efforts to enhance the professional development of medical aesthetic practitioners. The academy is equipped with the latest medical technologies and is staffed by seasoned instructors with over 15 years of industry experience, ensuring that all training programs meet the highest standards of quality and relevance.

Dr. Chong Tze Sheng, Managing Director of DC Healthcare said, "The establishment of DC Academy marks a milestone in our mission to elevate the medical aesthetic industry in Malaysia. By providing rigorous training and certification, we are shaping the future of medical aesthetic care, emphasizing safety and excellence."

DC Academy will offer a comprehensive range of courses, including a specialized program in Aesthetic Therapy Level 4, certified by the Department of Skills Development under the Ministry of Human Resources, through the National Dual Training System Programme (Sistem Latihan Dual Nasional, or 'SLDN'). This makes DC Academy the first clinic-based institution in Malaysia to offer a diploma-level program specifically tailored to the medical aesthetic industry.

With the ability to enroll up to 20 students at a time, DC Academy aims to become a cornerstone of professional education in the medical aesthetic sector. The academy's programs are designed not only to enhance technical skills but also to instill best practices that prioritise patient safety and care.

As DC Healthcare continues to expand its footprint across Malaysia, the addition of DC Academy reinforces the Group's dedication to comprehensive healthcare excellence and its vision to be a leader in the rapidly growing medical aesthetic industry.

ABOUT DC HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS BERHAD - "In safety we commit"

DC Healthcare Holdings Berhad ("DC Healthcare" or the "Company") is a leading medical aesthetic and wellness healthcare provider specialising in the provision of non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures. Their business segments are divided into three services, which are medical aesthetic services, general medical services and slimming services which are carried out under the brands Dr Chong Clinic and Dr Chong Slimming respectively. The Group develops skincare products through its subsidiary, Ten Doctors Sdn Bhd, under the trading brand NewB. DC Healthcare currently has a presence across the entire Peninsular Malaysia.

For more information, visit www.dchealthcareholdings.com.

