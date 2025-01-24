Average weekly electricity prices surpassed €130 ($135. 12)/MWh in most major European markets during the third week of January as electricity demand and gas prices rose and wind energy production fell, according to AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. Electricity prices increased across most major European markets during the third week of January, according to AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. Compared to the week prior, AleaSoft noted weekly average price increases in the Belgian, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish markets and weekly average price decreases in the British and Nordic markets. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...