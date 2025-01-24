UK startup Wondrwall has developed a hybrid battery-inverter system for homes, offering up to 25. 6 kWh of energy storage capacity. Wondrwall, a UK-based renewable energy company, has unveiled a novel all-in-one battery and inverter system with of up to 25. 6 kWh of storage capacity. The new product comes in two versions, with storage capacities of 6. 4 kWh and 12. 8 kWh, and allows additional batteries to be stacked. "Due to the modular design, installation times are halved, improving the commercial economics of the new hardware," the company said in a statement. "The accompanying intelligent ...

