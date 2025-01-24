Scandinavia's largest rooftop PV plant, a 14 MW array in Landskrona, Sweden, has gone online. The system, consisting of 24,000 JinkoSolar modules, was installed on a warehouse roof by Danish transport company DSV. A 14 MW rooftop solar array billed as Scandinavia's largest to date is now online. The project - located on the rooftop of logistics service provider DSV's site in Landskrona, southern Sweden - consists of 24,000 solar modules on an area of 100,000 square meters, with the energy generated supplying the logistics center beneath. Construction of the project began in May 2024. It was ...

