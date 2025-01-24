Anzeige
24.01.2025
Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 24

24 January 2025

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc

Net Asset Value

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc announces that as at the close of business on 23 January 2025 its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") per ordinary share ("Share") was as follows:

NAV per Share (NAV per share cum income, post Alpha Fee)

123.38p


The Company's LEI is 254900Z4X5Y7NTODRI75

For further information:

Company Secretary

AWEMT.Cosec@jtcgroup.com

+44 207 409 0181


© 2025 PR Newswire
