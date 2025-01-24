Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2025) - Jackpot Digital Inc. (TSXV: JJ) (TSXV: JJ.WT.C) (OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: LVH3) (the "Company" or "Jackpot Digital"), a leading provider of dealerless electronic poker tables to the global gaming industry, is pleased to announce that Northern Waters Casino Resort ("Northern Waters") has placed an order for two (2) additional Jackpot Blitz® electronic table games ("ETGs"), bringing its total to four (4) machines. This new order builds on the casino's initial installation of two (2) Jackpot Blitz® machines, and represents an exciting step forward in the ongoing partnership between Jackpot Digital and Northern Waters.

Northern Waters Casino Resort, located in Watersmeet, Michigan, previously integrated Jackpot Blitz® into its gaming floor, and the response has been highly favourable from both players and casino management. The addition of two (2) units is expected to further strengthen the casino's poker offering and establish Northern Waters as a leading poker destination in Northern Michigan.

"We are thrilled to see this repeat order from Northern Waters, doubling their poker offering from two to four tables", said Jake Kalpakian, CEO of Jackpot Digital. "This repeat order reflects the growing demand for our innovative poker ETGs, and we are eager to support Northern Waters in elevating its gaming floor with a digital poker room that can handle larger volume and provide players with an engaging poker experience."

Jackpot Blitz® is a cutting-edge dealerless electronic poker ETG designed to provide players with a fast-paced, interactive gaming experience. The machine blends the excitement of poker with advanced technology to create a seamless and immersive player experience.

"We are excited to expand our offering with two more Jackpot Blitz® machines," said John McGeshick, General Manager at Northern Waters Casino. "The players love the game, and it has proven to be a popular choice. So we are looking forward to growing our success with these additional units."

The installation of these machines is part of Jackpot Digital's continued efforts to expand its footprint in the land-based casino gaming industry, with a focus on enhancing the customer experience through innovative and engaging poker ETGs. The Company is committed to driving growth by meeting the evolving needs of casino operators and players alike.

In addition to Jackpot's cruise ship customers, which include Carnival Cruises, Princess Cruises, Holland America, AIDA, and Costa Cruises, Jackpot has announced land-based installations or orders in Canada and the United States, including California, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Saskatchewan, U.S. Virgin Islands, Washington, as well as several international jurisdictions.

To view a short video of Jackpot Brand Ambassador, Pro Football Hall of Fame and Super Bowl winning coach, Jimmy Johnson, sharing the advantages of the world leading Jackpot Blitz®, click the thumbnail below:





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ok313WD5NpI

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

A positive disruptor in the casino business, Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading provider of electronic poker table games, offering innovative gaming solutions to casinos worldwide. The Company specializes in the development and deployment of dealerless multiplayer poker ETGs, providing operators with efficient, cost-effective, and revenue-generating alternatives to traditional live-dealer table games. Jackpot Digital is committed to enhancing the player experience and helping operators optimize their gaming offerings.

On behalf of the Board of Jackpot Digital Inc.

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

_____________________________

Jake H. Kalpakian

President & CEO

