Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40QAB | ISIN: US92829J2033 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
23.01.25
21:59 Uhr
13,160 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DOGWOOD THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DOGWOOD THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES
ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES INC3,1700,00 %
CTRL GROUP LIMITED6,8000,00 %
DOGWOOD THERAPEUTICS INC13,1600,00 %
JUPITER NEUROSCIENCES INC1,4500,00 %
NVNI GROUP LIMITED1,4600,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.