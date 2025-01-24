Suna Workforce Management Honors Top Staffing Partners

Prestigious Vendor Awards Presented on National Compliment Day

In celebration of National Compliment Day, Suna Workforce Management (SWM) is proud to recognize the outstanding contributions of our staffing vendors through our annual Vendor Awards. These awards highlight the exceptional dedication, collaboration and impact our partners have brought to our Managed Service Provider (MSP) programs.

2025 SWM Vendor Partner Awards



"At SWM, our success is a direct result of the incredible partnerships we've built with our vendors," said Michael Larkins, President at SWM. "These awards reflect not only measurable performance but also the trust, innovation and shared commitment to excellence that drive our collaborations forward. We're thrilled to honor our partners today and every day."

2025 Vendor Award Winners

Peak Performance Award: ERSG

Recognized for achieving exceptional results across all key metrics, ERSG has demonstrated excellence in staffing quality with outstanding fill ratios, minimal negative assignment ends and a proven track record of converting workers to direct employees.

"We value our partnership with SWM and the positive, productive relationship we've developed over the years," said Rachael Peterson, Country Director of ERSG. "SWM's professionalism, efficiency and dedication have made it a pleasure to work together. We're excited about continuing this collaboration and reaching new milestones."

Empowerment in Excellence Award: AIT Global, Inc.

AIT Global, Inc., a certified diversity staffing vendor specializing in IT and engineering has been honored with the Empowerment in Excellence Award. This recognition celebrates their exceptional performance across SWM's MSP programs all while exemplifying a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

"Our partnership with SWM has enhanced our operational efficiency and broadened our service offerings," said Raj Mishra, CEO of AIT Global, Inc.. "We would recommend SWM for their tailored solutions and innovative approach, which consistently drive business success."

High Impact Partner Award: The Planet Group

The Planet Group has earned the High Impact Partner Award for achieving the highest overall spend across all SWM MSP programs. This recognition highlights their ability to deliver exceptional value by connecting top-tier talent with leading organizations while solidifying their role as a trusted partner.

"Working with SWM has been both fun and collaborative," said Alejandro Gonzalez, Sr. Account Coordinator of The Planet Group. "Their commitment to treating vendors like valued partners sets them apart, and their expertise continues to inspire our team."

Stewardship Star Award: Solomon Page and TekWissen

The Stewardship Star Award celebrates vendors who exemplify exceptional partnership and stewardship values, as recognized through nominations and votes by the SWM MSP program teams. This year, Solomon Page and TekWissen have been honored for their unwavering dedication to collaboration, adaptability and personalized solutions.

"Our relationship with SWM has been marked by care, consideration and a shared focus on achieving long-term goals," said Rachel Tigges, CMO of Solomon Page. "SWM's flexibility and client-first approach have been instrumental in our success."

Manish Senta, CEO of TekWissen, echoed similar sentiments, stating, "Our partnership has reinforced the benefits of a consultative, personalized approach. SWM's people-first mindset has driven mutual success and innovation."

SWM proudly recognizes the vital contributions of all our vendor partners. Their dedication, expertise and commitment are the driving forces behind the success of our programs and the businesses we serve. These awards honor their remarkable achievements and the positive impact they have on the staffing industry.

To learn more about SWM's vendor partner network or explore future partnership opportunities, visit https://suna.com/contact/vendor-partner-network/.

SOURCE: Suna Workforce Management

