Pallas Textiles Presents Prisme - A Dazzling Display of Hues

Pallas Textiles is proud to announce the launch of the Prisme Collection, an inspired exploration of the interplay between light, color, and geometry. Drawing on the natural phenomenon of prisms refracting light into dazzling hues, this collection redefines interiors with bold designs, rich color palettes, and refined craftsmanship.

"The Prisme Collection is less about the core notion of prismatic color and more about the color that can be achieved without boundaries - pushing past traditional limits to open new dimensions of creativity and design," said Dean Lindsley, Vice President of Pallas Textiles. "This freedom allows for interiors that echo vibrant energy and beauty, weaving innovation, and artistry into every detail."

Patterns in the Prisme Collection include:

Array

Array is a luxurious textile with a lofty bouclé, seamlessly blending elegance and comfort. Its soft texture exudes sophistication, balancing the softness of a gentle touch with the strength of enduring quality.

Chroma

Chroma redefines the future of sustainable luxury, offering vegan leather that pairs an exceptional tactile experience with high-performance attributes. Its smooth, supple texture rivals the finest leathers while embodying innovation and responsibility.

Facet

Facet blends modern geometry with fluidity, evoking the mesmerizing interplay of refracted light. Its intricate diagonal stripes and fragmented shapes add expressive energy for a bold avant-garde elegance.

Glint

Glint harmonizes tradition and innovation through intricate design, creating striking visual effects reminiscent of dashes and dots found in diffraction and reflection. Durable yet elegant, this coated textile captures the warmth and elegance of woven tweed.

Hue

Hue celebrates minimalism and vibrant expression through clean weaving patterns with dynamic hues, celebrating craftsmanship and texture. Its expansive palette transforms spaces with quiet confidence while offering visual delight and subtle allure.

Lumen

Lumen evokes dynamic energy with concentric circles inspired by radiant bursts and linearity of light. Its serene palette balances refracted brilliance with a calm, grounded essence, enhancing spaces with refined elegance.

Prisme offers a fusion of materiality and color, evoking a sensory experience that inspires new possibilities for the spaces we can create.

For more information on the Prisme Collection, visit pallastextiles.com/prisme .

ABOUT PALLAS TEXTILES

Being genuine is as important today as it ever was. From the quality of our materials to the authenticity of our people, we are true to who we are and the creations that bear our name. Pallas Textiles fuses the art of weaving with today's modern techniques and fibers into sophisticated, stylish, and timeless upholsteries, panel fabrics, and privacy curtains that continually evolve in color, pattern, and texture. Pallas Textiles is headquartered in Green Bay, Wis. For more information, visit www.pallastextiles.com .

