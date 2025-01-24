Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870747 | ISIN: US5949181045 | Ticker-Symbol: MSF
Tradegate
24.01.25
15:19 Uhr
425,60 Euro
-3,15
-0,73 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
425,55425,7015:19
425,45425,7015:20
ACCESS Newswire
24.01.2025 15:02 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BCM One and Pure IP Launch ChangePilot for Simplified Microsoft 365 Change Management

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / January 24, 2025 / BCM One, a leading provider of NextGen Communications and Managed Services for enterprise IT leaders and resellers, announced today that customers of their Pure IP Enterprise Voice solution can now access ChangePilot, powered by Empowering.Cloud, to easily track and manage Microsoft 365 updates and changes.

The frequency of Microsoft 365 updates can overwhelm IT teams. Keeping up is critical because these changes, which include feature updates, policy modifications and needed configuration changes, are often applied automatically, potentially creating governance and compliance issues and even service disruptions. ChangePilot provides more expansive capabilities than the native Microsoft Message Center; it automatically gathers all new and updated Message Center and Roadmap items and uses AI and human experts to summarize key points and assign impact ratings. The product supports automated workflows for collaboration and provides interactive dashboards and detailed reports.

"Last year, the typical Microsoft 365 tenant got 1501 messages from Microsoft, ranging from informational 'Stay Informed' messages to critical 'Prevent or Fix Issues.' We have worked with customers to develop ChangePilot, allowing them to efficiently and confidently manage these changes, sorting the key changes from the noise," said Tom Arbuthnot, co-founder of Empowering.Cloud.

"Microsoft releases a lot of valuable updates and important changes. IT teams are stretched thin and simply don't have time to manage them all, but they can't afford to miss impacting changes," stated Diana Florea, Director of Product Management at BCM One. "ChangePilot will save Pure IP customers a lot of time and resources associated with update management, helping them to mitigate risk and maintain compliance without adding more to their already full plates."

###

ABOUT PURE IP ENTERPRISE VOICE
Pure IP Enterprise Voice is a platform-agnostic solution under the BCM One portfolio. Trusted by millions, Pure IP Enterprise Voice bridges legacy systems with modern platforms, offering a unified communications service that enhances collaboration across more locations than other providers. With full PSTN replacement in 50 countries, coverage in 137, and a comprehensive suite of add-on services backed by 24/7 global support, Pure IP and BCM One are equipped to meet the needs of the largest multinational organizations.

To learn more about Pure IP Enterprise Voice solutions, visit www.pure-ip.com.

For Media Inquiries:;
Paula Como Kauth, Chief Marketing Officer, BCM One
Office: 212.906.7255 | pckauth@bcmone.com

.

SOURCE: BCM One



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.