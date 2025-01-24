BCM One and Pure IP Launch ChangePilot for Simplified Microsoft 365 Change Management

BCM One, a leading provider of NextGen Communications and Managed Services for enterprise IT leaders and resellers, announced today that customers of their Pure IP Enterprise Voice solution can now access ChangePilot, powered by Empowering.Cloud, to easily track and manage Microsoft 365 updates and changes.

The frequency of Microsoft 365 updates can overwhelm IT teams. Keeping up is critical because these changes, which include feature updates, policy modifications and needed configuration changes, are often applied automatically, potentially creating governance and compliance issues and even service disruptions. ChangePilot provides more expansive capabilities than the native Microsoft Message Center; it automatically gathers all new and updated Message Center and Roadmap items and uses AI and human experts to summarize key points and assign impact ratings. The product supports automated workflows for collaboration and provides interactive dashboards and detailed reports.

"Last year, the typical Microsoft 365 tenant got 1501 messages from Microsoft, ranging from informational 'Stay Informed' messages to critical 'Prevent or Fix Issues.' We have worked with customers to develop ChangePilot, allowing them to efficiently and confidently manage these changes, sorting the key changes from the noise," said Tom Arbuthnot, co-founder of Empowering.Cloud.

"Microsoft releases a lot of valuable updates and important changes. IT teams are stretched thin and simply don't have time to manage them all, but they can't afford to miss impacting changes," stated Diana Florea, Director of Product Management at BCM One. "ChangePilot will save Pure IP customers a lot of time and resources associated with update management, helping them to mitigate risk and maintain compliance without adding more to their already full plates."

ABOUT PURE IP ENTERPRISE VOICE

Pure IP Enterprise Voice is a platform-agnostic solution under the BCM One portfolio. Trusted by millions, Pure IP Enterprise Voice bridges legacy systems with modern platforms, offering a unified communications service that enhances collaboration across more locations than other providers. With full PSTN replacement in 50 countries, coverage in 137, and a comprehensive suite of add-on services backed by 24/7 global support, Pure IP and BCM One are equipped to meet the needs of the largest multinational organizations.

To learn more about Pure IP Enterprise Voice solutions, visit www.pure-ip.com.

