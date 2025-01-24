DC Independent Film Forum: D.C. Independent Film Forum Announces Film Lineup, Schedule for 2025

26th Edition of Annual Film Festival to Run February 12-17

The D.C. Independent Film Forum has announced its film lineup and programming, which will run Wednesday, February 12, through Monday, February 17, at various theaters throughout Washington. Tickets for individual screenings are available for $10 to $13, and event passes are available for $45 to $120 via Eventbrite.

"We're thrilled to be presenting a unique selection of films of all kinds from D.C. and beyond," said Deirdre Evans-Pritchard, executive director of the D.C. Independent Film Forum. "Many of the films selected this year touch on issues that are not only deeply personal to their filmmakers but also capture the zeitgeist of today -- from immigration and free speech to mental health, drag performances, and more."

This year's lineup features more than 40 independent feature films, documentaries, shorts, and animated films. Valentine's Day screenings will include romance-centered films "Where there is love, there is animation," "Paper Marriage," "BitterSweet," and more. Screenings will be followed by question-and-answer sessions with the filmmakers, cast, crew, and other experts. Additional events include seminars, workshops, masterclasses, and a special event about using, creating, and donating to moving image archives.

Feature narrative films lineup include:

"The Other You" (Shoshana Rosenbaum). Filmed in Washington with a local cast and crew, a writer, wife and mom of three discovers a tiny door in her closet that leads to another version of her life.

"Paper Marriage" (Jeff Man). For this local feature film, Fanny, a Chinese immigrant desperate for a green card, pays Jeff to be her fake husband. They must convince everyone that their love is real.

"God Is An Astronaut" (Bailey Kobe). Adapted from the Oprah's-Booklist novel of the same name by Alyson Foster, a D.C. author. Tragedy unfolds at a space launch company, and a botanist's missives to her friend reveal unraveling secrets and personal conflicts, questioning humanity's quest for the stars.

Feature documentaries include:

"North Putnam" (Joel Fendelman). A year in the life of a rural Indiana school district and the community it serves. Public education is wracked with challenges that threaten to subsume it, but this is primarily a story of hope.

"Diminished Returns: The Black Wealth Gap in Washington, D.C." (Sabiyah Prince). The wealth gap is starkly illustrated by the disparity in net worth between Black and white households in Washington. Advocates are pushing for reparative solutions that address the root causes of the Black wealth gap.

"Dissidents" (Yi Chen). In the United States, three Chinese dissidents fight for democracy against a superpower through art, protest, and grassroots organizing, but not even exile is safe as they navigate threats of violence, criminal charges, and a sculpture being burnt down. The director is a former film professor at George Mason University.

"Capturing Kennedy" (Steele Austin Burrow). The untold story of Jacques Lowe, a Holocaust survivor and young immigrant who, at just 28, became the personal photographer to President John F. Kennedy. The film includes never-before-seen photographs, some of which will be shown at an in-person event at the festival. The director is based in the Washington, D.C. area.

"Healing Hope" (Elio Cassaghi). The club drug MDMA has shown promise as a potential cure for PTSD. There's only one problem -- it's illegal. The film features interviews with some users of the drug in France and the United States.

"A Good Wolf" (Ramey Newell). There has been a 40-year conflict over a single tract of land adjacent to Denali National Park in Alaska -- a volatile struggle between state and federal authorities, fur trappers and wildlife advocates, and competing human interests on public lands.

A complete schedule of programming is available here.

DCIFF will also host its 13th annual High School Film Festival February 1 and 2 at Angelika Pop-Up at Union Market (500 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002). The festival is coordinated by local high school students and exhibits new talent selected in competition from D.C. and across the US. Free registration is available here.

About the D.C. Independent Film Forum

Since 1999, DCIFF has been nurturing filmmakers and their films and keeping the independent spirit alive in our nation's capital. We have showcased cutting-edge features, shorts, and documentaries on every subject from every country with every budget and subject imaginable. The festival provides filmmakers and audiences the chance to exchange ideas and opinions through in-depth, post-screening conversations. In the modern streaming world, those who create content rarely meet their audiences.

As a competitive festival, all films are Washington, D.C. premieres, and many are U.S. and world premieres. Through screenings, seminars, workshops, and discussions with the U.S. Congress, DCIFF gives independent filmmakers opportunities for their voices to be heard in a way that no other festival can provide.

