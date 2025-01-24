Dolphin Subsidiary 42West Lands Eight Nominations for Clients at the 97th Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 24, 2025 / The entertainment PR and marketing powerhouse 42West, a subsidiary of Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), saw multiple clients achieve success with eight nominations at the 97th Academy Awards. This year's Oscars will be presented on March 2 in Los Angeles, in a telecast hosted by longtime 42West client Conan O'Brien.

Following its theatrical opening in the United States this month, Sony Pictures Classics' I'M STILL HERE received three nominations including Best Picture, Best Actress, and Best International Feature. The Walter Salles directed film has been generating substantial buzz all season with its star Fernanda Torres winning the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama. Longtime client Marc Platt also received a nomination in Best Picture for producing the global phenomenon WICKED, which tied for the second most nominations this year at 10. Grammy winning producer and songwriter Andrew Watt earned a nomination in Best Original Song for "Never Too Late" from ELTON JOHN: NEVER TOO LATE, a film co-directed by client R.J. Cutler. IFC Films received their first nomination in Best Animated Feature for Adam Elliot's MEMOIR OF A SNAIL, and National Geographic's SUGARCANE received a nomination for Best Documentary Feature. Paramount Pictures' box office hit GLADIATOR II received a nomination for Best Costume Design.

In its 20 year history, 42West has worked on the campaigns of countless Academy Award winning films, including eight Best Picture winners.

ABOUT 42WEST:

42West, a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, is one of the entertainment industry's leading full-service public-relations firms. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, 42West has five divisions: Talent, Strategic Communications, Entertainment Marketing, and Fandoms & Franchises, the award-winning firm's gaming, consumer products and publishing practice. The agency has developed and executed marketing and publicity strategies for hundreds of movies and television shows as well as countless actors, filmmakers, recording artists, personalities and authors. In addition, 42West provides strategic counsel to a wide variety of high-profile individuals and corporate clients - ranging from movie and pop stars to major studios, charitable organizations, and media conglomerates - looking to raise, reposition, or rehabilitate their public profiles.

ABOUT DOLPHIN:

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including "The Blue Angels," Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, this division has become a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, management, branding strategy, talent booking and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., Elle Communications and Always Alpha, Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries - from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

