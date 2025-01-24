Real American Capital Corporation: RLAB & MRES: Tiago Henriques Joins M2MMA Combat Sports Promotion Advisory Board

Real American Capital Corp (OTC PINK:RLAB), trading as M2MMA, is an avant-garde powerhouse reshaping the combat sports landscape. It is thrilled to announce an appointment to its esteemed Advisory Board.

Tiago Henriques' addition to the M2MMA Combat Sports Promotion advisory board marks a transformative moment for the organization and brain injury study. With his extensive expertise in AI and a deep interest in innovative solutions, Tiago is poised to advise M2MMA to leverage advanced analytics and data-driven strategies to enhance safety protocols in combat sports. His involvement will strengthen M2MMA's commitment to athlete welfare and drive vital research into brain injury prevention and recovery. By integrating cutting-edge technology with a focus on health, Tiago's contributions are set to revolutionize the landscape of combat sports, offering new hope and solutions for those affected by brain injuries.

Tiago Henriques is an AI Technology Executive boasting over 18 years of experience in Cloud Computing, specializing in Distributed Systems, Big Data, and Artificial Intelligence. As the EMEA Head of AI/ML for Google Cloud, he leads a team of dedicated technical specialists who empower organizations to embrace transformative AI solutions. His collaborative approach with enterprises and product teams inspires innovative strategies that will be invaluable to M2MMA's mission. His expertise will allow M2MMA to harness AI-powered insights to improve fighter performance, assess risks in real-time, and develop predictive models to mitigate injuries.

Throughout his distinguished career, Tiago has held leadership positions at major tech companies, including Microsoft and Amazon Web Services. His former roles as a founder and CTO give him a unique perspective on enterprise-scale and startup environments, enhancing M2MMA's strategic vision. Tiago's influence will be instrumental as M2MMA continues to explore technological synergies, drawing parallels to Dana White of the UFC's recent appointment to the META board and the evolving convergence of sports, technology, and innovation.

Recognized as a thought leader in Artificial Intelligence, Tiago frequently shares his knowledge as a keynote speaker at international conferences and as an educator at prestigious academic institutions. His insights into frontier technologies extend to areas like 3D printing, digital fabrication, longevity science, and the emerging space economy, highlighting his commitment to innovations with long-term societal impacts. His deep understanding of how AI can be applied to solve complex challenges uniquely positions him to help M2MMA transform combat sports and contribute to groundbreaking research that enhances athlete safety and longevity.

Beyond his impressive technology background, Tiago is an amateur athlete who loves endurance sports, particularly trail running and triathlons. His experience completing numerous ultra-trail running races reflects his dedication, discipline, and competitive spirit-qualities that resonate deeply within combat sports.

"We are excited to welcome Tiago to our non-executive advisory board," said Jeff Robinson, M2MMA CEO. "His expertise in technology and passion for sports align perfectly with M2MMA's vision for innovation in the combat sports industry. Tiago's ability to merge cutting-edge AI applications with a deep understanding of athlete performance and safety gives us a unique opportunity to set a new standard in combat sports. His contributions will undoubtedly shape the future of M2MMA by fostering technological advancements that prioritize the health and longevity of athletes. 2025 will be a pivotal year for M2MMA as we roll out AI technologies and deploy them live at our events, creating a new era of innovation and safety in combat sports."

Tiago Henriques shared his enthusiasm for joining M2MMA, stating, "It is an honor to join the advisory board of M2MMA, an organization at the forefront of innovation in combat sports. I am eager to bring my expertise in AI and data-driven solutions to help redefine safety protocols and performance analytics for athletes. Together, we can explore new frontiers in technology and combat sports, with a strong focus on athlete welfare and the science of recovery. The upcoming rollout of AI technologies at live events will mark a significant milestone in transforming how we approach safety and performance in this dynamic industry."

Tiago Henriques will assume his advisory role immediately. He will collaborate with M2MMA leadership to explore new pathways for growth, strategic advancements, and community engagement. Adding Henriques to the M2MMA advisory board marks a seminal moment for enhancing safety in combat and high-impact sports such as the NFL, The Premier League, Rugby, NHL, and many more. With his guidance, the data collected and protocols developed by M2MMA will set new global safety benchmarks, protecting athletes across all levels, from grassroots to elite professionals. This initiative will foster a transformative culture of innovation and athlete welfare across the sporting world.

About M2MMA: M2MMA is a revolutionary combat sports promotion that transforms the industry through cutting-edge innovation, advanced technology, and a steadfast commitment to athlete welfare. By integrating artificial intelligence, data-driven insights, and forward-thinking strategies, M2MMA enhances athlete safety, optimizes performance, and redefines the fan experience. Focusing on community engagement and fostering a dynamic future for combat sports, M2MMA stands at the intersection of technology and tradition, driving progress while honoring the sport's rich heritage.

The company is publicly traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board (OTCBB) of NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "RLAB."

RLAB/M2MMA is majority controlled by M2Bio Sciences, which is also publicly traded on the Over-the-Counter market under the ticker symbol (OTC Pink: MRES)

