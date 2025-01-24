Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 24
[24.01.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.01.25
|IE000LZC9NM0
|5,193,364.00
|USD
|65,000
|38,050,862.42
|7.3268
|24.01.25
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,751,712.00
|EUR
|0
|21,166,951.45
|5.6419
|24.01.25
|IE000GETKIK8
|1,981,633.00
|GBP
|0
|19,447,798.15
|9.814
|24.01.25
|IE000XIITCN5
|612,758.00
|GBP
|0
|4,879,301.15
|7.9629
