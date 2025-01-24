The patent lawsuit, filed at Japan's Tokyo District Court, is JinkoSolar's second case of legal action against Longi this year, following a filing in China earlier this month. JinkoSolar has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Longi over the use of an unspecified solar cell technology in Japan. The lawsuit was filed by JinkoSolar's Japanese unit Shangrao Xinyuan Yuedong Technology Development Co. , Ltd against Longi's subsidiary company LONGi Solar Technology Co. , Ltd. at Japan's Tokyo District Court. This new legal action follows that announced by JinkoSolar in early January, when ...

