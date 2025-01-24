Baker Tilly: 2025 Cyber Predictions

A look at the issues that impact insureds and their insurers alike

Authored by Baker Tilly's Ben Hobby, Christopher J. Tait, Jeff Krull, Bernard Regan and Brian Nichols

As we step into 2025, Baker Tilly has once again gathered to forecast the key cyber trends and challenges that lie ahead. We invite you to download our 2025 cyber predictions e-book, where we explore the evolving landscape of cybersecurity. This year, we focus on the increasing sophistication of attack vectors, the growing risk of catastrophic cyber events related to insider threats and the critical importance of consumers being better protected on their personal devices. Join us as we explore these and other pivotal topics in our 2025 cyber predictions e-book, examining the transformative realities shaping the cybersecurity world.

Sneak peek: discover what's inside Baker Tilly's 2025 cyber predictions

In this e-book, we examine the intricacies of modern cybersecurity threats and the innovative defense mechanisms being developed to counter them. One of the key highlights is the increasing sophistication of attack vectors. Cybercriminals are continually evolving their tactics, making it imperative for organizations to stay ahead of the curve. We discuss the latest advancements in malware, ransomware and phishing attacks, providing insights into how these threats are becoming more complex and harder to detect.

Another critical area of focus is the growing risk of catastrophic cyber events related to insider threats. Insider threats, whether malicious or accidental, pose a significant risk to organizations. The e-book explores various case studies and real-world examples of insider threats that have led to substantial financial and reputational damage. We also provide strategies and leading practices for mitigating these risks, emphasizing the importance of robust security policies, employee training and advanced monitoring systems.

The e-book also underscores the critical importance of protecting consumers on their personal devices. With the proliferation of smartphones, tablets and other connected devices, consumers are more vulnerable than ever to cyberattacks. We examine the latest trends in mobile security, including the rise of mobile malware and the increasing use of mobile devices for phishing attacks. Additionally, we offer practical tips and recommendations for consumers to safeguard their personal information and maintain their privacy in an increasingly connected world.

Furthermore, the 2025 cyber predictions e-book revisits past predictions to assess their accuracy and impact. For instance, in 2024, there was a significant focus on vendor risk management due to the mass shift to the cloud, which brought about considerable cybersecurity risks. This trend is expected to continue in 2025, with companies prioritizing closer-than-ever cyber assessments of their third- and fourth-party vendors. We analyze how these predictions have played out and what lessons can be learned for the future.

The e-book also explores the impacts of new cybersecurity threats and defense systems on the insurance market. As cyber threats become more prevalent and sophisticated, the insurance industry must adapt to provide adequate coverage and support for affected organizations. We discuss the latest trends in cyber insurance, including the challenges of underwriting policies in an ever-changing threat landscape and the importance of continuous adaptation and vigilance.

Authored by Ben Hobby, Christopher Tait, Jeff Krull, Bernard Regan and Brian Nichols, the 2025 cyber predictions e-book is a must-read for anyone interested in staying ahead of the curve in the cybersecurity world. It provides a wealth of information, practical advice, and expert insights to help organizations and individuals navigate the complex and ever-evolving landscape of cybersecurity.

