New to The Street Partners With Brio Financial Group to Bridge Financial Expertise and Premier Media Exposure for Growth Companies

New to The Street, a leading television brand showcasing innovative businesses and trends, announces a strategic partnership with Brio Financial Group, a premier management consulting and advisory firm led by Managing Member David Briones. This collaboration merges Brio Finacial's expertise in capital markets and financial strategy with New to The Street's robust media platform, delivering unparalleled value to growth-focused companies.

By integrating financial expertise with premier media exposure, this partnership will offer businesses a comprehensive solution for achieving visibility and financial success. Brio

Financial brings years of experience advising emerging growth companies on capital procurement, IPO readiness, financial reporting and strategic planning, while New to The Street provides a multi-channel media platform, including national broadcasts on Fox Business and Bloomberg, a 2.1M+ subscriber YouTube channel, and iconic outdoor campaigns managed by AMI Media, including the NASDAQ Tower and Reuters billboards in Times Square.

This partnership will also leverage AccreditedEvents.com, connecting businesses with accredited investors through exclusive in-person and virtual events. Together, New to The

Street and Brio Financial will create tailored media campaigns, financial leadership webinars, and investor presentations, delivering unmatched value to companies seeking

to scale.

Vince Caruso, CEO of New to The Street, stated: "We are thrilled to partner with David Briones and Brio Financial Group. David's expertise in guiding emerging companies through financial strategy and capital markets perfectly complements our mission to showcase innovation and growth on a global scale. Together, we'll create a platform where businesses not only gain visibility but also the financial tools and guidance they need to thrive."

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a premier television brand that has been showcasing innovative businesses, public companies, and market trends for over 15 years. Broadcasting as sponsored programming on Fox Business, Bloomberg, and across its 2.1M+ subscriber YouTube channel, New to The Street combines guaranteed earned media, iconic outdoor billboard exposure through AMI Media, and unmatched social media amplification to deliver comprehensive marketing solutions. The brand also partners with AccreditedEvents.com to connect businesses with accredited investors through exclusive events. For more information, visit www.NewToTheStreet.com.

About Brio Financial Group

Brio Financial Group, led by Managing Member David Briones, is a full-service financial advisory firm specializing in providing accounting, finance, and strategic consulting emerging growth companies. With deep expertise in capital procurement, IPO readiness, and financial strategy, Brio Financial has successfully guided over 200 clients in achieving their business and financial goals. For more information, visit www.BrioFinancial.com.

About AMI Media

AMI Media, owned and managed by Vince Caruso, is a leading outdoor media company controlling iconic billboard locations, including the NASDAQ Tower, Reuters Building displays in Times Square, and Financial District bus shelters. AMI Media provides unmatched visibility and credibility for brands, seamlessly integrating with New to The Street's comprehensive media campaigns to amplify client exposure.

