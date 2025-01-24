SMX: Frost & Sullivan Report Highlights SMX's Cutting-Edge Protection for Cyber Hardware and Electronics Empowering AI

SMX PLC (NASDAQ:SMX)(NASDAQ:SMXWW) is solidifying its position as a pivotal partner in developing digital solutions that drive and manage a global circular economy. At the forefront of these efforts is its recently launched proprietary hardware protection technology, specifically designed to safeguard the critical hardware essential for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry.

Don't under-appreciate the potential impact of this innovation. Highlighted in a report by Frost & Sullivan, it positions SMX as a powerful ally in ensuring the integrity of electronic components, particularly in authenticating supply chain operations by combining its patented sub-molecular marking technology with micro-GPS trackers and advanced blockchain encryption.

This integration delivers unparalleled traceability and security for electronic hardware. Beyond enhancing current standards, SMX's seamlessly integrated technology future-proofs the industry by establishing trusted benchmarks for manufacturing authentication and supply chain transparency.

Key Features of SMX's Hardware Protection System:

Real-Time Authentication and Control : Enables manufacturers and regulators to monitor, verify, and approve the origin and authenticity of components, mitigating tampering risks and ensuring compliance with geolocation and ownership restrictions.

Blockchain-Based Digital Twin IoT2 : Pairs each marked component with a tamper-proof digital twin, facilitating lifecycle tracking and fraud prevention.

Support for Circular Economy: Promotes e-waste recycling and reuse, reducing reliance on virgin raw materials while advancing global sustainability goals.

Expanding Into Cyber Hardware Security

Entering the cyber hardware segment is a natural evolution for SMX, which has already proven its capabilities by invisibly marking metals, textiles, liquids, and fashion jewelry. This latest extension underscores its unique ability to secure electronic components, such as NFC (Near Field Communication) and RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) chips.

Integrating its proprietary physical marking and digital platform technology provides clients with unmatched security and traceability for the electronic components critical to the AI sector. Specifically, SMX ensures that chips and components are tamper-resistant, geolocation-restricted, and fully authenticated throughout their lifecycle. This capability addresses the growing demand for secure supply chains in an AI industry poised for explosive growth.

Leading Sustainability and Security in AI Hardware

Appreciate what's at stake. By merging cutting-edge protection with sustainability initiatives, SMX is exploiting a leadership role in safeguarding next-generation technologies while addressing urgent environmental challenges by aligning itself with forward-looking visions of "AAA" (AI Autonomous Arteries) and "SSS" (From Sand to Silicon to System).

On those fronts, SMX's technology ensures secure and sustainable supply chains by marking and tracing raw materials, printed circuit boards, and finished products, an end-to-end approach that establishes a robust and secure foundation for electronics manufacturing.

Moreover, SMX's focus on e-waste recycling and material reuse supports global sustainability objectives. By reducing dependency on virgin raw materials, SMX's system advances environmental preservation and, as importantly, helps manufacturers meet stringent regulatory requirements.

Value Creation Through the Plastic Cycle Token

SMX's growth trajectory is no coincidence of fortune. The company leverages its success in molecularly marking commodities, fabrics, fashion, jewelry, rubber, gold, and silver. A standout achievement is its Plastic Cycle Token, an innovative digital technology that incentivizes participation in the circular economy. Functioning as the 21st-century equivalent of the Carbon Credit system, this token creates a tangible market for valuing components of the plastics supply chain.

Expanding on this success, SMX is targeting the burgeoning cryptocurrency sector, introducing advanced protection for hardware and data centers through tailored licensing and service solutions. This strategic diversification underscores SMX's commitment to leveraging its technologies across industries and markets.

SMX's Value Contributions

It also showcases that SMX is more than a technology provider; it's a champion of collaborative sustainability. By urging manufacturers, regulators, and stakeholders to align efforts, SMX bridges the gap between cutting-edge technology and practical applications, which then empowers industries to adopt and apply eco-friendly practices while ensuring profitability.

Don't underestimate its impact. By setting new standards for security, sustainability, and traceability, SMX is redefining possibilities in cyber hardware, electronics, and AI-driven industries. While its technology often operates behind the scenes, its impact on making the global AI market safer, more transparent, and more manageable cannot be overstated. Said in two words- it's vital.

