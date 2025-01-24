NHPC has allocated 1. 2 GW of solar with 600 MW/1,200 MWh of storage projects at an average tariff of INR 3. 09 ($0. 036)/kWh. From pv magazine India NHPC has revealed the results of a tender to select developers for 1. 2 GW of grid-connected solar projects. NTPC Renewable Energy secured the largest slice of 300 MW by quoting INR 3. 09/kWh. Other winners at this price include Jindal India Renewable Energy with 180 MW, Kolar Solar Power (Rays Power Infra) with 150 MW, and ONIX Renewable with 100 MW. NHPC awarded the rest of the capacity to ReNew Solar (300 MW) and Adani Renewable Energy (170 MW) ...

