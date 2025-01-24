Edgecore Networks, a global leader in open infrastructure solutions, is thrilled to showcase its powerful Open Infrastructure solutions for AI, Telecom access and aggregation and the large enterprise at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona. Delivering unrivalled performance at up to half of the costs of traditional proprietary solutions, Edgecore continues to demonstrate the power and value of open technologies.

Showcasing the Power of Open Infrastructure

Edgecore will demonstrate our leading-edge solutions designed to address the evolving demands of Telecom Operators, Service Providers and large Enterprises worldwide:

Open Networks for AI Applications: High-performance, scalable AI compute and networking solutions with the highest-performance, low latency and support for RoCEv2, tailored to meet the demands of modern artificial intelligence applications

Next-Generation Telecom Access and Aggregation: Advanced access and aggregation routers that deliver unparalleled performance and optimized for 5G edge and broadband application

Scalable Enterprise Infrastructure: Open technologies to support the industry's most performant and affordable wired and wireless campus infrastructure solutions

Edgecore Networks invites all attendees to schedule appointments and visit our booth to explore these innovative solutions. We look forward to meeting you in person and sharing how our open networking solutions are helping to enable targeted coverage across all environments, from indoor to outdoor, for SMBs, enterprises, and service providers. Visit us at the Taiwan Pavilion, Hall 5, Stand 5A61 at MWC 2025.

For more event information, please visit: https://www.edge-core.com/event/join-edgecore-at-mwc-2025-explore-our-open-networks-and-computing-for-ai/

About Edgecore Networks

Edgecore Networks Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation, the leading network ODM. Edgecore Networks delivers wired and wireless networking products and solutions through channel partners and system integrators worldwide for AI/ML, Cloud Data Center, Service Provider, Enterprise and SMB customers. Edgecore Networks is the leader in open networking providing a full line of open WiFi access points, packet transponders, virtual PON OLTs, cell site gateways, aggregation routers and 1G, 10G, 25G, 40G, 100G, 400G and 800G data center switches that offer choice of commercial and open-source NOS and SDN software.

For more information, visit www.edge-core.com.

