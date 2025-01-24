Anzeige
Freitag, 24.01.2025
WKN: A2DS20 | ISIN: SE0009922164 | Ticker-Symbol: ESWB
Essity Ranked One of the World's Most Sustainable Companies

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 24, 2025 / Essity:

Originally published on Essity News Features

Hygiene and health company Essity has once again been recognized as one of the world's most sustainable companies by Corporate Knights. The prestigious Global 100 list, which was announced during the World Economic Forum in Davos this week, represents the top 1% of companies worldwide in terms of sustainability performance.

The ranking consists of 8,359 companies with more than USD 1 billion in revenue. The companies are assessed using 25 quantitative key performance indicators, including sustainable revenue, sustainable investment, taxes paid, carbon productivity, and racial and gender diversity.

"We are pleased to once again be recognized as one of the world's most sustainable companies by Corporate Knights. Essity's commitment to improving hygiene and health while responsibly managing our climate and environmental footprint continues, we strive for continuous improvement and never settle for less", says Sahil Tesfu, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer, Essity.

Corporate Knights is a publishing and research firm that focuses on sustainability and responsible business. Its research division produces rankings and financial product ratings based on corporate sustainability performance.

The full ranking of the world's 100 most sustainable companies by Corporate Knights is available on their website: https://www.corporateknights.com/

For additional information please contact:
Karl Stoltz, Public Relations Director, +46 (0) 709 426 338, karl.stoltz@essity.com

About Essity

Essity is a global, leading hygiene and health company. Every day, our products, solutions and services are used by a billion people around the world. Our purpose is to break barriers to well-being for the benefit of consumers, patients, caregivers, customers and society. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands such as Actimove, Cutimed, JOBST, Knix, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Modibodi, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, TOM Organic and Zewa. In 2023, Essity had net sales of approximately SEK 147bn (EUR 13bn) and employed 36,000 people. The company's headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information at essity.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Essity on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Essity
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/essity
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Essity



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
