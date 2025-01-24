Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2025) - Eventsguardian, a website dedicated to helping event hosts make informed decisions about event insurance policies, has shared their top tips for securing event insurance in 2025. With most venues now requiring event hosts to secure liability coverage for weddings and events, the tips are designed to highlight common pitfalls of securing a policy. Eventsguardian created the list after reviewing data on thousands of policies that required changes and/or cancellation after the initial purchase.

"There are a lot of resources for auto, home and life insurance, but very little for event insurance," said Wes Hall, creator of Eventsguardian. "Organizing an event is stressful enough. We want event hosts to get the right policy for the right price, the first time, so they can focus on their wedding or event."

Tip 1: Understand The Venue's Insurance Requirements

Before purchasing an event insurance policy, it's vital to review the venue's specific requirements. Many venues establish preset conditions that protect all parties.

Common requirements include:

Liability Limits: Typically $1,000,000 per occurrence and $2,000,000 aggregate.

Damage to Rented Premises Limit: Coverage for property damage ranging from $250,000 to $1,000,000.

Additional Insured Listings: Ensure the venue's formal name is correctly listed on the certificate of insurance, alongside other related entities like owners and holding companies.

Specific Endorsements: Many venues now require endorsements like Primary Noncontributory or Waiver of Subrogation endorsements.

By clarifying these details upfront, event hosts can avoid time-consuming revisions and additional fees.

Tip 2: Know The Event Parameters

The cost of event insurance depends on several factors. Event hosts should be prepared to provide information such as:

Number of Attendees : Include guests, vendors, and temporary suppliers like cake and flower suppliers.

: Include guests, vendors, and temporary suppliers like cake and flower suppliers. Event Type : Weddings often carry different risks compared to other celebrations like birthday parties or baby showers.

: Weddings often carry different risks compared to other celebrations like birthday parties or baby showers. Start/End Time : Events extending past midnight may require additional coverage days.

: Events extending past midnight may require additional coverage days. Set Up and/or Tear Down : Some venues require coverage for set up (the day before) and tear down (the day after).

: Some venues require coverage for set up (the day before) and tear down (the day after). Liquor Coverage: Host liquor liability is standard, but retail liquor liability may be necessary if alcohol is sold at a profit.

Understanding these parameters ensures that event hosts purchase the most cost-effective policy with adequate coverage.

Tip 3: Compare Prices and Insurers

Not all insurance providers are created equal. Comparison tools like those found on Eventsguardian.com can help identify reputable insurers quickly. The platform also offers rankings of top event insurance providers in the U.S., which helps event hosts make informed decisions.

Why Event Insurance Matters

Event insurance is more than just a venue requirement-it provides peace of mind. From protecting against alcohol-related incidents to covering property damage or guest injuries, the right policy safeguards event hosts from unforeseen liabilities that could otherwise tarnish their special day.

For more information, please contact:

Wes Hall Creator Eventsguardian

wes@eventsguardian.com

About Eventsguardian

Eventsguardian is a website dedicated to helping event hosts make informed decisions about insurance for their events. There are a lot of resources for auto, home and life insurance, but little for event insurance. As more venues make wedding and event insurance mandatory, Eventsguardian will be the lead resource for those searching for event insurance insights.

