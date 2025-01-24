Researchers from the China University of Petroleum have synthesized a novel hydrogel electrolyte that, when paired with a Prussian blue cathode, achieves outstanding energy density and cyclability in sodium-zinc hybrid ion batteries. From ESS News Aqueous, non-lithium-based, rechargeable batteries are promising candidates for next-generation large-scale energy storage systems owing to their safety credentials and low cost. However, their commercialization is hindered by a narrow electrochemical stability window and relatively low energy density. With the development of advanced electrolytes a ...

