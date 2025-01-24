This week, Women in Solar Europe (WiSEu) gives voice to Jeanette Pretorius, SVP Supply Chain at Norway's Scatec ASA. Shey says that renewable energy companies must prioritize the need for more senior female leaders to promote greater equity. "Working for a company that leads in diversity and equity, I have not faced significant internal challenges. However, in external meetings, I often find myself the only woman at the table," she states. Entering the industry in late 2015, I was fortunate to have my first manager be a woman. Coming from the Oil and Gas sector, where female leaders were virtually ...

