The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 24.01.2025.
Die folgenden Instrumente auf XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 24.01.2025
.
ISIN Name
US14448C1045 Carrier Global Corp.
© 2025 Xetra Newsboard
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|66,74
|66,95
|18:17
|66,73
|66,95
|18:17
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|16:38
|XETR DELETION OF INSTRUMENTS FROM XETRA - 24.01.2025
|The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 24.01.2025.Die folgenden Instrumente auf XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 24.01.2025.ISIN NameUS14448C1045 Carrier Global...
► Artikel lesen
|15.01.
|Carrier Global Appoints Amy Miles To Board Of Directors
|WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Carrier Global Corporation (CARR), a global intelligent climate and energy solutions, Wednesday announced the appointment of Amy Miles to its Board of Directors, effective...
► Artikel lesen
|15.01.
|CARRIER GLOBAL Corp - 8-K, Current Report
|10.01.
|What to Expect From Carrier Global's Next Quarterly Earnings Report
|03.01.
|Carrier Global Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION
|66,81
|-0,37 %