Northwestern Mutual: Home Improvement Projects for Seniors Aging in Place

Aging in place lets you enjoy the comfort and familiarity of your home, but areas like stairs, bathrooms, and hallways can become challenging as you grow older. Simple upgrades can improve safety and convenience, making it easier to move around confidently.

If you have a cash value life insurance policy , you can use it to cover these costs or consider a home equity loan (HEL) or home equity line of credit (HELOC) to borrow from your home's equity.

This article, we'll explore some home improvement projects designed to help you create a safer, more enjoyable space as you age in place.

1. Non-Slip Floors

Slips and falls tend to be one of the most common hazards among seniors. Many materials used for flooring, like tile or hardwood, may pose a risk of slipping and falling.

Non-slip flooring, especially in high-traffic areas like kitchens and bathrooms, may reduce the risk of these occurring all around the house. Some materials for non-slip flooring include rubber and vinyl. You could also use a special type of short, dense carpet called low-pile carpet for carpeted rooms. You could also get non-slip flooring solutions for outdoor areas, such as decks or patios.

Non-slip flooring may be a significant investment, but it could be well worth it for years to come.

2. Walk-in Bathtubs and Curbless Showers

Getting in and out of traditional bathtubs and showers can be more challenging or hazardous since you have to lift your legs over high ledges with little to grab onto. This is especially true if the floor gets wet.

Installing walk-in bathtubs and curbless showers could eliminate this hazard. Walk-in tubs have a door you open and shut to enter and exit without stepping over a ledge or letting water out. They may also come with a seat for comfort and make it easier to sit down. Walk-in showers have a door to open and shut that provides sufficient access for mobility aids, such as canes or walkers.

A few other considerations for your bathtub and shower include:

Grab bars

A handheld showerhead

Slip-resistant rugs and flooring

3. Grab Bars and Rails

Grab bars and rails give you extra support when navigating your home. They are also designed with non-slip material to help you get a firm grip. Grab bars and rails work particularly well in hallways and staircases where there is little else to grab for support. They also help in the tub and shower, as mentioned earlier, and near the toilet.

4. Ramps or Stairlifts

Climbing and descending stairs may become more difficult or dangerous when aging in place. Ramps and stairlifts could help, but it depends on where you place them in your home and what your needs are. For example, ramps may help with areas of shorter elevation, such as porches, for seniors with wheelchairs or walkers. Meanwhile, a stair lift may work best for stairs in multi-story homes since a ramp may not be practical here.

Maintain Comfort and Safety While Aging in Place

Aging in place doesn't mean compromising on comfort or safety.

With the right adjustments, you can continue to enjoy your home for years and be secure in the space you love. As you make these adjustments, it's also worth considering other aspects of long-term planning, such as your retirement savings, estate planning, and the benefits of life insurance to help you and your loved ones feel financially secure as you age.

The primary purpose of permanent life insurance is to provide a death benefit. Using permanent life insurance accumulated value will reduce the death benefit and may affect other aspects of the policy.

Contact:

Don Klein, 1-800-323-7033

SOURCE: Northwestern Mutual

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire