Battery Materials and Solutions Provider COBCO Takes a Major Step Forward with the Commissioning of its First Batch of Precursor Cathode Active Materials (PCAM) Nickel Cobalt Manganese (NMC)...



Battery Materials and Solutions Provider COBCO Takes a Major Step Forward with the Commissioning of its First Batch of Precursor Cathode Active Materials (PCAM) Nickel Cobalt Manganese (NMC) Production Lines in Morocco



JORF LASFAR, Morocco, January 24, 2025/APO Group/ --COBCO, a leading provider of battery materials solutions for Europe and North America, is proud to announce the commissioning of its first batch of NMC PCAM production lines at Jorf Lasfar, Morocco. This milestone represents an important step in COBCO's journey to establish a new world-class ecosystem for sustainable battery material production.



A Milestone in Sustainable Battery Materials



The newly commissioned production lines are dedicated to producing precursor cathode active materials (PCAM) using Nickel Cobalt Manganese (NCM) technology.The design of the facility integrates cutting-edge technologies to ensure high-quality production while adhering to the highest standards of environmental sustainability. As apart of COBCO's total project production capacity of 120kT of PCAM per year,these lines'start-up has positioned the company as a key player in meeting the growing global demand for battery components, particularly in the European and American markets.



Looking Ahead: Closed-Loop and Green Energy Goals



This commissioning is a key element of COBCO's broader investment plan which, in addition to NMC PCAM, includes the development of production facilities for Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) cathode active materials and advanced black mass recycling facilities. Together, these facilities will have a combined production capacity equivalent to 70 GWh, enough to power over 1 million electric vehicles annually. These initiatives will establish a truly closed-loop battery materials platform in Morocco, reinforcing the company's commitment to sustainability and circularity.

In line with its commitment to sustainability, COBCO has prioritized the use of Morocco's renewable energy resources. By 2026, the company aims to achieve 100% green energy utilization across its operations, significantly reducing its carbon footprint and contributing to the global transition to clean energy.



Strategic Partnerships and Local Impact



COBCO has established a robust and responsible supply chain, sourcing critical raw materials from Moroccan and international partners. In addition, the company benefits from a strategic location in Morocco close to OCP Group, the world leader in plant nutrition solutions and phosphate-based fertilizers. The project also emphasizes local integration, creating thousands of direct and indirect jobs in Morocco and fostering the transfer of advanced technological expertise to local talent. These efforts are aligned with Morocco's industrial strategy and its ambition to be a leader in sustainable and innovative industries.



AVisionfortheFuture



"This commissioning marks the beginning of a new era for COBCO and Morocco's role in the global EV supply chain," said Allen Luo, CEO of COBCO. "We are building a low-carbon, high-quality manufacturing base that not only meets the needs of our customers but also sets new standards for sustainability in battery materials manufacturing."



lyumin@cobco.tech



About COBCO

Based in Morocco, COBCO focuses on diversified battery materials products and solutions to meet customer needs, covering the entire industry chain of refining, battery materials and recycling. COBCO is committed to building a low carbon, high quality, cyclic battery material manufacturing to meet the diverse needs of its customers for sustainable battery materials and solutions in the European and American markets. COBCO is a joint venture between ALMADA, a leading pan-African investment fund, and CNGR Advanced Materials, a global leader in lithium-ion battery materials.







