China's National Energy Administration (NEA) has issued final regulations for distributed solar power, replacing 2013 interim rules with comprehensive standards for project lifecycles. The NEA has published the final version of the Administrative Measures for the Development and Construction of Distributed Solar Power Generation, replacing the 2013 interim regulations. The new regulations set comprehensive standards for the lifecycle of distributed solar projects, covering definitions, oversight, project filing, construction management, grid integration, and operational requirements. Largely ...

