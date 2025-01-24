Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
24.01.2025 17:38 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Battery Materials and Solutions Provider COBCO Takes a Major Step Forward with the Commissioning of its First Batch of Precursor Cathode Active Materials Nickel Cobalt Manganese Production Lines in Morocco

Finanznachrichten News

JORF, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 24, 2025 / COBCO, a leading provider of battery materials solutions for Europe and North America, is proud to announce the commissioning of its first batch of NMC PCAM production lines at Jorf Lasfar, Morocco. This milestone represents an important step in COBCO's journey to establish a new world-class ecosystem for sustainable battery material production.

A Milestone in Sustainable Battery Materials

The newly commissioned production lines are dedicated to producing precursor cathode active materials (PCAM) using Nickel Cobalt Manganese (NCM) technology.The design of the facility integrates cutting-edge technologies to ensure high-quality production while adhering to the highest standards of environmental sustainability. As apart of COBCO's total project production capacity of 120kT of PCAM per year,these lines'start-up has positioned the company as a key player in meeting the growing global demand for battery components, particularly in the European and American markets.

Looking Ahead: Closed-Loop and Green Energy Goals

This commissioning is a key element of COBCO's broader investment plan which, in addition to NMC PCAM, includes the development of production facilities for Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) cathode active materials and advanced black mass recycling facilities. Together, these facilities will have a combined production capacity equivalent to 70 GWh, enough to power over 1 million electric vehicles annually. These initiatives will establish a truly closed-loop battery materials platform in Morocco, reinforcing the company's commitment to sustainability and circularity.
In line with its commitment to sustainability, COBCO has prioritized the use of Morocco's renewable energy resources. By 2026, the company aims to achieve 100% green energy utilization across its operations, significantly reducing its carbon footprint and contributing to the global transition to clean energy.

Strategic Partnerships and Local Impact

COBCO has established a robust and responsible supply chain, sourcing critical raw materials from Moroccan and international partners. In addition, the company benefits from a strategic location in Morocco close to OCP Group, the world leader in plant nutrition solutions and phosphate-based fertilizers. The project also emphasizes local integration, creating thousands of direct and indirect jobs in Morocco and fostering the transfer of advanced technological expertise to local talent. These efforts are aligned with Morocco's industrial strategy and its ambition to be a leader in sustainable and innovative industries.

A Vision for the Future

"This commissioning marks the beginning of a new era for COBCO and Morocco's role in the global EV supply chain," said Allen Luo, CEO of COBCO. "We are building a low-carbon, high-quality manufacturing base that not only meets the needs of our customers but also sets new standards for sustainability in battery materials manufacturing."

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of COBCO.
Download Image (1): https://apo-opa.co/40MAJPE
Download Image (2): https://apo-opa.co/4htLHyN

For more information, please contact:
lyumin@cobco.tech

About COBCO
Based in Morocco, COBCO focuses on diversified battery materials products and solutions to meet customer needs, covering the entire industry chain of refining, battery materials and recycling. COBCO is committed to building a low carbon, high quality, cyclic battery material manufacturing to meet the diverse needs of its customers for sustainable battery materials and solutions in the European and American markets. COBCO is a joint venture between ALMADA, a leading pan-African investment fund, and CNGR Advanced Materials, a global leader in lithium-ion battery materials.

SOURCE: COBCO



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.