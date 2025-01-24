Onar Holding Corporation: ONAR to Showcase Disruptive Marketing Solutions at The Microcap Conference

Reliant Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:RELT), soon to be Onar Holding Corporation, a tech-driven network of specialized marketing agencies, today announced that it will be presenting at The Microcap Conference from January 28-30, 2025.

This three-day event features expert discussions on market trends, dedicated investor meetings, and company presentations, complemented by the vibrant atmosphere of the Borgata in Atlantic City.

At the conference, ONAR's CEO Claude Zdanow will present insights into the company's AI-driven approach and acquisition strategy to procure more specialized agencies in 2025, while continuing to deliver unmatched service and results for growth and middle-market businesses.

"The Microcap Conference is the perfect venue to share ONAR's growth story and connect with investors who recognize the immense potential of AI-driven marketing solutions," said Zdanow. "We're confident that our unique approach will redefine how growth and middle-market businesses achieve success."

The conference serves as a hub of entrepreneurial energy where game-changers and visionaries converge, and ONAR thrives in this atmosphere of transparency and forward-thinking. With the opportunity to pull back the curtain on its AI-powered strategies, ONAR invites investors to explore the inner workings of its unique approach.

As ONAR showcases its growth trajectory, the company looks forward to forging genuine connections with those who share its passion for disrupting the marketing landscape. The ONAR team believes that transparency fuels growth, and The Microcap Conference provides the perfect stage to ignite those conversations and propel their shared vision forward.

Event Details:

Date: January 28-30, 2025

Location: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey

Presentation Time: Wednesday, January 29th at 5pm EST

To learn more about The Microcap Conference, please visit https://themicrocapconference.com/

About The Microcap Conference 2025

The Microcap Conference is the largest independent microcap event in the U.S., bringing together top-tier investors and executives from microcap companies. The event offers a platform for companies to showcase their value propositions through presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking opportunities.

The 2025 event will feature:

Keynote Speakers: Renowned industry figures, including Jon Ledecky, Co-Owner of the New York Islanders, who will engage in a fireside chat with CNBC's Bob Pisani; plus Tom Gardner, CEO of Motley Fool, who will share insights on investing, market trends, and entrepreneurial success.

Expert Panels and Presentations: Financial commentators Ron Insana (CNBC) and Charlie Gasparino (FOX Business) will cover critical topics for the US equity markets, from capital formation to regulatory updates and market trends.

Entertainment Headliner: A special performance by Tom Papa, celebrated comedian and host of Netflix specials, ensuring a memorable evening for attendees.

Hosted by DealFlow Events, The Microcap Conference is renowned for its blend of high-quality content, engaging networking, and exceptional entertainment. For more information, visit

https://themicrocapconference.com

About ONAR

ONAR (OTCQB: RELT) is a dynamic marketing and business solutions network, currently publicly traded as Reliant Holdings, Inc. with plans to become Onar Holding Corporation in the near future. ONAR's mission is to provide unparalleled service through an integrated, AI-driven approach powered by the company's pioneering technology incubator ONAR Labs and its commercialized proprietary AI marketing platform Cortex. Committed to honor, candor, and best-in-class results, ONAR aims to lead the industry by example, ensuring every client relationship is deeply rooted in trust and excellence.

ONAR has nearly 50 employees across five continents, and it is aggressively expanding its team to support the company's growth and acquisition pipeline. Its agencies service over 45 clients across various industries:

Performance Marketing & SEO: Our high-touch performance marketing agency, Storia , specializes in brand growth, data-driven excellence, and paid advertising.

Full-Service Healthcare Marketing: Partnering with healthcare professionals, Of Kos provides the best possible patient experience and strives to revolutionize the standard of care.

Experiential Marketing & Events: CHALK is an experiential marketing powerhouse of event architects who turn bold ideas into unforgettable reality, designing events that dare to defy the ordinary.

ONAR's network of agencies focuses on servicing companies ranging from $50M to $1B+ in revenue, and ONAR is actively searching for agencies to acquire and become part of the network.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on ONAR's current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These statements are not historical facts and are inherently uncertain and outside of ONAR's control. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding ONAR's expectations regarding its ability to achieve its financial and strategic goals, including surpassing $100 million in revenue and securing a NASDAQ listing; its ability to expand its client base and market share; and its ability to develop and launch new products and services. Actual results may differ materially from ONAR's expectations and projections due to various risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, competition, the ability to protect intellectual property, the ability to manage growth, changes in laws and regulations, and other factors described in ONAR's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ONAR undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Sara Scully

Marketing Manager

ONAR

213-437-3081

IR@onar.com

SOURCE: Onar Holding Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire