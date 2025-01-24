EAST AURORA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B), a worldwide designer, manufacturer and systems integrator of high-performance precision motion and fluid controls and control systems, today reported fiscal first quarter 2025 diluted earnings per share of $1.64 and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.78, which includes an out-of-period warranty expense.

(in millions, except per share results) Three Months Ended Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Deltas Net sales $ 910 $ 857 6 % Operating margin(1) 11.1 % 11.0 % 10 bps Adjusted operating margin(1) 11.8 % 11.3 % 50 bps Diluted net earnings per share(2) $ 1.64 $ 1.48 11 % Adjusted diluted net earnings per share(2) $ 1.78 $ 1.53 16 % Net cash provided (used) by operating activities $ (132 ) $ 60 $ (193 ) Free cash flow $ (165 ) $ (2 ) $ (163 ) See the reconciliations of adjusted financial results and free cash flow to reported results included in the financial statements herein for the periods ended December 28, 2024 and December 30, 2023. (1) Q1 2025 includes 80 basis points for an out-of-period warranty expense. (2) Q1 2025 includes $0.18 for an out-of-period warranty expense.

Quarter Highlights

Net sales increased due to growth in aerospace and defense businesses, while sales declined in the Industrial segment, in part due to divestitures.

Operating margin increased due to benefits of simplification initiatives and improved operations, mostly offset by higher restructuring and other charges. Adjusted operating margin, excluding these charges, expanded across all of our segments.

Commercial Aircraft operating profit includes an $8 million out-of-period warranty expense.

Diluted earnings per share increased due to the incremental operating profit from higher sales.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased due to the incremental operating profit from both higher sales and margin enhancement across all of our segments.

Free cash flow use was driven by working capital requirements.

Bookings of $1.3 billion were driven by record orders in Space and Defense and strong orders in Commercial Aircraft.

Twelve-month backlog remained steady at $2.5 billion, as growth in Space and Defense was offset by declines in Industrial due to the impact of the divestitures and weaker foreign currencies.

"We have delivered a great quarter with strong sales growth, impressive bookings and solid margin enhancement," said Pat Roche, CEO. "We are delivering value for our customers and are being rewarded with significant program wins. Our operational initiatives will deliver continued margin enhancement and strong free cash flow in the second half of 2025."

Segment Results

Sales in the first quarter of 2025 increased compared to the first quarter of 2024, driven by defense growth in Space and Defense and in Military Aircraft, and by aftermarket demand in Commercial Aircraft. These increases were partially offset by a sales decline in Industrial. Space and Defense sales increased 8% to $248 million, supported by broad-based demand. Military Aircraft sales increased 15% to $213 million, driven by the ramp-up of activity on the FLRAA program and new production programs. Commercial Aircraft sales increased 14% to $221 million, reflecting strong repair activity and initial provisioning of spares. Industrial sales decreased 7% to $228 million, half due to the lost sales associated with our portfolio shaping activities.

Operating margin increased 10 basis points to 11.1% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024. Space and Defense operating margin increased 50 basis points to 11.5% due to sales growth, partially offset by investments to prepare for upcoming major programs. Military Aircraft operating margin increased 20 basis points to 10.7%, driven by increased activity on the FLRAA program and lower research and development expenses, partially offset by an unfavorable sales mix. Commercial Aircraft operating margin increased 40 basis points to 11.0%, driven by higher levels of aftermarket sales, offset by a 340 basis-point out-of-period warranty expense. Excluding this warranty expense, Commercial Aircraft operating margin would have been 14.4% in the first quarter of 2025. Industrial operating margin decreased 60 basis points to 11.2%, due to restructuring and other charges.

Adjusted operating margin excludes $6 million and $2 million in restructuring and other charges in the first quarter of 2025 and 2024, respectively. Industrial adjusted operating margin increased 60 basis points to 13.2% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024, driven by simplification initiatives.

Free Cash Flow Results

Free cash flow in the first quarter was a use of cash of $165 million driven by working capital requirements. Physical inventories grew to support future sales growth. In addition, free cash flow was negatively impacted by the timing of collections and compensation payments.

2025 Financial Guidance

"Fiscal year 2025 is shaping up to be another strong year, with growth in sales, continued operating margin expansion and enhanced free cash flow generation," said Jennifer Walter, CFO. "Both pricing and simplification will drive our operating margin expansion this year, while our focus on optimizing our planning and sourcing activities will contribute to our significant cash generation in the back half of the year."

(in millions, except per share results) FY 2025 Guidance Current Previous Net sales $ 3,700 $ 3,700 Operating margin 12.9 % 13.0 % Adjusted operating margin 13.0 % 13.0 % Diluted net earnings per share(1) $ 8.06 $ 8.20 Adjusted diluted net earnings per share $ 8.20 $ 8.20 Free cash flow conversion 50 - 75 % 50 - 75 % (1) Diluted net earnings per share figures are forecasted to be within range of +/- $0.20.

Diluted net earnings per share for the second quarter of 2025 is forecasted to be $1.75, plus or minus $0.10.

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 28,

2024 December 30,

2023 Net sales $ 910,315 $ 856,850 Cost of sales 668,040 623,651 Gross profit 242,275 233,199 Research and development 23,605 30,579 Selling, general and administrative 127,781 118,725 Interest 17,002 16,694 Restructuring 3,784 1,889 Other 1,524 2,701 Earnings before income taxes 68,579 62,611 Income taxes 15,466 14,799 Net earnings $ 53,113 $ 47,812 Net earnings per share Basic $ 1.66 $ 1.50 Diluted $ 1.64 $ 1.48 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 31,971,462 31,902,101 Diluted 32,407,293 32,249,313

Moog Inc. RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES, INCOMES TAXES, NET EARNINGS AND DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 28,

2024 December 30,

2023 As Reported: Earnings before income taxes $ 68,579 $ 62,611 Income taxes 15,466 14,799 Effective income tax rate 22.6 % 23.6 % Net earnings 53,113 47,812 Diluted net earnings per share $ 1.64 $ 1.48 Restructuring and Other Charges: Earnings before income taxes $ 6,056 $ 1,889 Income taxes 1,512 498 Net earnings 4,544 1,391 Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.14 $ 0.04 As Adjusted: Earnings before income taxes $ 74,635 $ 64,500 Income taxes 16,978 15,297 Effective income tax rate 22.7 % 23.7 % Net earnings 57,657 49,203 Diluted net earnings per share $ 1.78 $ 1.53 The diluted net earnings per share associated with the adjustments in the table above may not reconcile when totaled due to rounding.

Results shown above have been adjusted to exclude impacts associated with restructuring and other charges related to continued portfolio shaping and footprint rationalization activities. While management believes that these adjusted financial measures may be useful in evaluating the financial condition and results of operations of the Company, this information should be considered supplemental and is not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED SALES AND OPERATING PROFIT (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 28,

2024 December 30,

2023 Net sales: Space and Defense $ 247,784 $ 230,128 Military Aircraft 213,420 186,244 Commercial Aircraft 220,923 194,222 Industrial 228,188 246,256 Net sales $ 910,315 $ 856,850 Operating profit: Space and Defense $ 28,539 $ 25,297 11.5 % 11.0 % Military Aircraft 22,916 19,589 10.7 % 10.5 % Commercial Aircraft 24,204 20,626 11.0 % 10.6 % Industrial 25,498 29,024 11.2 % 11.8 % Total operating profit 101,157 94,536 11.1 % 11.0 % Deductions from operating profit: Interest expense 17,002 16,694 Equity-based compensation expense 4,325 4,165 Non-service pension expense 1,946 3,187 Corporate and other expenses, net 9,305 7,879 Earnings before income taxes $ 68,579 $ 62,611

Moog Inc. RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT AND MARGINS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 28,

2024 December 30,

2023 Space and Defense operating profit - as reported $ 28,539 $ 25,297 Restructuring and other 930 - Space and Defense operating profit - as adjusted $ 29,469 $ 25,297 11.9 % 11.0 % Military Aircraft operating profit - as reported $ 22,916 $ 19,589 Restructuring and other 591 - Military Aircraft operating profit - as adjusted $ 23,507 $ 19,589 11.0 % 10.5 % Commercial Aircraft operating profit - as reported and adjusted $ 24,204 $ 20,626 11.0 % 10.6 % Industrial operating profit - as reported $ 25,498 $ 29,024 Restructuring and other 4,535 1,889 Industrial operating profit - as adjusted $ 30,033 $ 30,913 13.2 % 12.6 % Total operating profit - as adjusted $ 107,213 $ 96,425 11.8 % 11.3 %

While management believes that these adjusted financial measures may be useful in evaluating the financial condition and results of operations of the Company, this information should be considered supplemental and is not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) December 28,

2024 September 28,

2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 73,448 $ 61,694 Restricted cash 360 123 Receivables, net 472,310 419,971 Unbilled receivables 735,759 709,014 Inventories, net 886,088 863,702 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 77,783 86,245 Total current assets 2,245,748 2,140,749 Property, plant and equipment, net 934,087 929,357 Operating lease right-of-use assets 56,744 52,591 Goodwill 818,503 833,764 Intangible assets, net 59,469 63,479 Deferred income taxes 24,219 20,991 Other assets 54,242 52,695 Total assets $ 4,193,012 $ 4,093,626 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 267,054 $ 292,988 Accrued compensation 68,366 101,127 Contract advances and progress billings 293,550 299,732 Accrued liabilities and other 284,849 305,180 Total current liabilities 913,819 999,027 Long-term debt, excluding current installments 1,104,151 874,139 Long-term pension and retirement obligations 162,222 167,161 Deferred income taxes 26,080 27,738 Other long-term liabilities 171,962 164,928 Total liabilities 2,378,234 2,232,993 Shareholders' equity Common stock - Class A 43,844 43,835 Common stock - Class B 7,436 7,445 Additional paid-in capital 777,060 784,509 Retained earnings 2,712,875 2,668,723 Treasury shares (1,141,242 ) (1,082,240 ) Stock Employee Compensation Trust (186,219 ) (194,049 ) Supplemental Retirement Plan Trust (156,865 ) (163,821 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (242,111 ) (203,769 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,814,778 1,860,633 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,193,012 $ 4,093,626

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 28,

2024 December 30,

2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net earnings $ 53,113 $ 47,812 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided (used) by operating activities: Depreciation 23,478 20,927 Amortization 2,323 2,720 Deferred income taxes (3,577 ) (4,547 ) Equity-based compensation expense 4,325 4,165 Other 2,708 (2,478 ) Changes in assets and liabilities providing (using) cash: Receivables (63,037 ) 58,887 Unbilled receivables (31,073 ) (51,015 ) Inventories (48,711 ) (46,852 ) Accounts payable (22,973 ) (5,752 ) Contract advances and progress billings (1,314 ) 64,171 Accrued expenses (29,372 ) (31,814 ) Accrued income taxes (9,698 ) 12,324 Net pension and post retirement liabilities 1,555 2,957 Other assets and liabilities (10,031 ) (11,114 ) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities (132,284 ) 60,391 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired - (5,212 ) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (32,778 ) (37,416 ) Net proceeds from businesses sold 13,487 - Other investing transactions 169 (479 ) Net cash provided (used) by investing activities (19,122 ) (43,107 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from revolving lines of credit 426,500 279,500 Payments on revolving lines of credit (197,000 ) (223,000 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (2,745 ) (1,286 ) Payment of dividends (8,961 ) (8,619 ) Proceeds from sale of treasury stock - 581 Purchase of outstanding shares for treasury (55,692 ) (8,711 ) Proceeds from sale of stock held by SECT 9,665 5,001 Purchase of stock held by SECT (8,087 ) (4,561 ) Other financing transactions (439 ) - Net cash provided (used) by financing activities 163,241 38,905 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (2,564 ) 1,495 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 9,271 57,684 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year (1) 64,537 69,144 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 73,808 $ 126,828 (1) Beginning of year cash balance at September 29, 2024 includes cash related to assets held for sale of $2,720.

Moog Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 28,

2024 December 30,

2023 Net cash provided (used) by operating activities $ (132,284 ) $ 60,391 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (32,778 ) (37,416 ) Receivables Purchase Agreement - (25,000 ) Free cash flow $ (165,062 ) $ (2,025 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 57,657 $ 49,203 Free cash flow conversion (286 )% (4 )%

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided (used) by operating activities, less purchase of property, plant and equipment, less the benefit from the Receivables Purchase Agreement. Free cash flow conversion is defined as free cash flow divided by adjusted net earnings. Free cash flow and free cash flow conversion are not measures determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies. However, management believes these adjusted financial measures may be useful in evaluating the liquidity, financial condition and results of operations of the Company. This information should be considered supplemental and is not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

