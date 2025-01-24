EAST AURORA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B), a worldwide designer, manufacturer and systems integrator of high-performance precision motion and fluid controls and control systems, today reported fiscal first quarter 2025 diluted earnings per share of $1.64 and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.78, which includes an out-of-period warranty expense.
(in millions, except per share results)
Three Months Ended
Q1 2025
Q1 2024
Deltas
Net sales
$
|910
$
857
|6
%
Operating margin(1)
11.1
%
11.0
%
10 bps
Adjusted operating margin(1)
11.8
%
11.3
%
50 bps
Diluted net earnings per share(2)
$
1.64
$
1.48
|11
%
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share(2)
$
1.78
$
1.53
|16
%
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities
$
|(132
)
$
60
$
|(193
)
Free cash flow
$
|(165
)
$
(2
)
$
|(163
)
See the reconciliations of adjusted financial results and free cash flow to reported results included in the financial statements herein for the periods ended December 28, 2024 and December 30, 2023.
(1) Q1 2025 includes 80 basis points for an out-of-period warranty expense.
|(2) Q1 2025 includes $0.18 for an out-of-period warranty expense.
Quarter Highlights
- Net sales increased due to growth in aerospace and defense businesses, while sales declined in the Industrial segment, in part due to divestitures.
- Operating margin increased due to benefits of simplification initiatives and improved operations, mostly offset by higher restructuring and other charges. Adjusted operating margin, excluding these charges, expanded across all of our segments.
- Commercial Aircraft operating profit includes an $8 million out-of-period warranty expense.
- Diluted earnings per share increased due to the incremental operating profit from higher sales.
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased due to the incremental operating profit from both higher sales and margin enhancement across all of our segments.
- Free cash flow use was driven by working capital requirements.
- Bookings of $1.3 billion were driven by record orders in Space and Defense and strong orders in Commercial Aircraft.
- Twelve-month backlog remained steady at $2.5 billion, as growth in Space and Defense was offset by declines in Industrial due to the impact of the divestitures and weaker foreign currencies.
"We have delivered a great quarter with strong sales growth, impressive bookings and solid margin enhancement," said Pat Roche, CEO. "We are delivering value for our customers and are being rewarded with significant program wins. Our operational initiatives will deliver continued margin enhancement and strong free cash flow in the second half of 2025."
Segment Results
Sales in the first quarter of 2025 increased compared to the first quarter of 2024, driven by defense growth in Space and Defense and in Military Aircraft, and by aftermarket demand in Commercial Aircraft. These increases were partially offset by a sales decline in Industrial. Space and Defense sales increased 8% to $248 million, supported by broad-based demand. Military Aircraft sales increased 15% to $213 million, driven by the ramp-up of activity on the FLRAA program and new production programs. Commercial Aircraft sales increased 14% to $221 million, reflecting strong repair activity and initial provisioning of spares. Industrial sales decreased 7% to $228 million, half due to the lost sales associated with our portfolio shaping activities.
Operating margin increased 10 basis points to 11.1% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024. Space and Defense operating margin increased 50 basis points to 11.5% due to sales growth, partially offset by investments to prepare for upcoming major programs. Military Aircraft operating margin increased 20 basis points to 10.7%, driven by increased activity on the FLRAA program and lower research and development expenses, partially offset by an unfavorable sales mix. Commercial Aircraft operating margin increased 40 basis points to 11.0%, driven by higher levels of aftermarket sales, offset by a 340 basis-point out-of-period warranty expense. Excluding this warranty expense, Commercial Aircraft operating margin would have been 14.4% in the first quarter of 2025. Industrial operating margin decreased 60 basis points to 11.2%, due to restructuring and other charges.
Adjusted operating margin excludes $6 million and $2 million in restructuring and other charges in the first quarter of 2025 and 2024, respectively. Industrial adjusted operating margin increased 60 basis points to 13.2% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024, driven by simplification initiatives.
Free Cash Flow Results
Free cash flow in the first quarter was a use of cash of $165 million driven by working capital requirements. Physical inventories grew to support future sales growth. In addition, free cash flow was negatively impacted by the timing of collections and compensation payments.
2025 Financial Guidance
"Fiscal year 2025 is shaping up to be another strong year, with growth in sales, continued operating margin expansion and enhanced free cash flow generation," said Jennifer Walter, CFO. "Both pricing and simplification will drive our operating margin expansion this year, while our focus on optimizing our planning and sourcing activities will contribute to our significant cash generation in the back half of the year."
(in millions, except per share results)
FY 2025 Guidance
Current
Previous
Net sales
$
3,700
$
3,700
Operating margin
12.9
%
13.0
%
Adjusted operating margin
13.0
%
13.0
%
Diluted net earnings per share(1)
$
8.06
$
8.20
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share
$
8.20
$
8.20
Free cash flow conversion
50 - 75
%
50 - 75
%
(1) Diluted net earnings per share figures are forecasted to be within range of +/- $0.20.
Diluted net earnings per share for the second quarter of 2025 is forecasted to be $1.75, plus or minus $0.10.
Moog Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
December 28,
December 30,
Net sales
$
910,315
$
856,850
Cost of sales
668,040
623,651
Gross profit
242,275
233,199
Research and development
23,605
30,579
Selling, general and administrative
127,781
118,725
Interest
17,002
16,694
Restructuring
3,784
1,889
Other
1,524
2,701
Earnings before income taxes
68,579
62,611
Income taxes
15,466
14,799
Net earnings
$
53,113
$
47,812
Net earnings per share
Basic
$
1.66
$
1.50
Diluted
$
1.64
$
1.48
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
31,971,462
31,902,101
Diluted
32,407,293
32,249,313
Moog Inc.
RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES, INCOMES TAXES, NET EARNINGS AND DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 28,
December 30,
As Reported:
Earnings before income taxes
$
68,579
$
62,611
Income taxes
15,466
14,799
Effective income tax rate
22.6
%
23.6
%
Net earnings
53,113
47,812
Diluted net earnings per share
$
1.64
$
1.48
Restructuring and Other Charges:
Earnings before income taxes
$
6,056
$
1,889
Income taxes
1,512
498
Net earnings
4,544
1,391
Diluted net earnings per share
$
0.14
$
0.04
As Adjusted:
Earnings before income taxes
$
74,635
$
64,500
Income taxes
16,978
15,297
Effective income tax rate
22.7
%
23.7
%
Net earnings
57,657
49,203
Diluted net earnings per share
$
1.78
$
1.53
The diluted net earnings per share associated with the adjustments in the table above may not reconcile when totaled due to rounding.
Results shown above have been adjusted to exclude impacts associated with restructuring and other charges related to continued portfolio shaping and footprint rationalization activities. While management believes that these adjusted financial measures may be useful in evaluating the financial condition and results of operations of the Company, this information should be considered supplemental and is not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Moog Inc.
CONSOLIDATED SALES AND OPERATING PROFIT (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 28,
December 30,
Net sales:
Space and Defense
$
247,784
$
230,128
Military Aircraft
213,420
186,244
Commercial Aircraft
220,923
194,222
Industrial
228,188
246,256
Net sales
$
910,315
$
856,850
Operating profit:
Space and Defense
$
28,539
$
25,297
11.5
%
11.0
%
Military Aircraft
22,916
19,589
10.7
%
10.5
%
Commercial Aircraft
24,204
20,626
11.0
%
10.6
%
Industrial
25,498
29,024
11.2
%
11.8
%
Total operating profit
101,157
94,536
11.1
%
11.0
%
Deductions from operating profit:
Interest expense
17,002
16,694
Equity-based compensation expense
4,325
4,165
Non-service pension expense
1,946
3,187
Corporate and other expenses, net
9,305
7,879
Earnings before income taxes
$
68,579
$
62,611
Moog Inc.
RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT AND MARGINS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 28,
December 30,
Space and Defense operating profit - as reported
$
28,539
$
25,297
Restructuring and other
930
-
Space and Defense operating profit - as adjusted
$
29,469
$
25,297
11.9
%
11.0
%
Military Aircraft operating profit - as reported
$
22,916
$
19,589
Restructuring and other
591
-
Military Aircraft operating profit - as adjusted
$
23,507
$
19,589
11.0
%
10.5
%
Commercial Aircraft operating profit - as reported and adjusted
$
24,204
$
20,626
11.0
%
10.6
%
Industrial operating profit - as reported
$
25,498
$
29,024
Restructuring and other
4,535
1,889
Industrial operating profit - as adjusted
$
30,033
$
30,913
13.2
%
12.6
%
Total operating profit - as adjusted
$
107,213
$
96,425
11.8
%
11.3
%
While management believes that these adjusted financial measures may be useful in evaluating the financial condition and results of operations of the Company, this information should be considered supplemental and is not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Moog Inc.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
December 28,
September 28,
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
73,448
$
61,694
Restricted cash
360
123
Receivables, net
472,310
419,971
Unbilled receivables
735,759
709,014
Inventories, net
886,088
863,702
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
77,783
86,245
Total current assets
2,245,748
2,140,749
Property, plant and equipment, net
934,087
929,357
Operating lease right-of-use assets
56,744
52,591
Goodwill
818,503
833,764
Intangible assets, net
59,469
63,479
Deferred income taxes
24,219
20,991
Other assets
54,242
52,695
Total assets
$
4,193,012
$
4,093,626
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
267,054
$
292,988
Accrued compensation
68,366
101,127
Contract advances and progress billings
293,550
299,732
Accrued liabilities and other
284,849
305,180
Total current liabilities
913,819
999,027
Long-term debt, excluding current installments
1,104,151
874,139
Long-term pension and retirement obligations
162,222
167,161
Deferred income taxes
26,080
27,738
Other long-term liabilities
171,962
164,928
Total liabilities
2,378,234
2,232,993
Shareholders' equity
Common stock - Class A
43,844
43,835
Common stock - Class B
7,436
7,445
Additional paid-in capital
777,060
784,509
Retained earnings
2,712,875
2,668,723
Treasury shares
(1,141,242
)
(1,082,240
)
Stock Employee Compensation Trust
(186,219
)
(194,049
)
Supplemental Retirement Plan Trust
(156,865
)
(163,821
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(242,111
)
(203,769
)
Total shareholders' equity
1,814,778
1,860,633
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,193,012
$
4,093,626
Moog Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 28,
December 30,
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net earnings
$
53,113
$
47,812
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided (used) by operating activities:
Depreciation
23,478
20,927
Amortization
2,323
2,720
Deferred income taxes
(3,577
)
(4,547
)
Equity-based compensation expense
4,325
4,165
Other
2,708
(2,478
)
Changes in assets and liabilities providing (using) cash:
Receivables
(63,037
)
58,887
Unbilled receivables
(31,073
)
(51,015
)
Inventories
(48,711
)
(46,852
)
Accounts payable
(22,973
)
(5,752
)
Contract advances and progress billings
(1,314
)
64,171
Accrued expenses
(29,372
)
(31,814
)
Accrued income taxes
(9,698
)
12,324
Net pension and post retirement liabilities
1,555
2,957
Other assets and liabilities
(10,031
)
(11,114
)
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities
(132,284
)
60,391
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
-
(5,212
)
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(32,778
)
(37,416
)
Net proceeds from businesses sold
13,487
-
Other investing transactions
169
(479
)
Net cash provided (used) by investing activities
(19,122
)
(43,107
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from revolving lines of credit
426,500
279,500
Payments on revolving lines of credit
(197,000
)
(223,000
)
Payments on finance lease obligations
(2,745
)
(1,286
)
Payment of dividends
(8,961
)
(8,619
)
Proceeds from sale of treasury stock
-
581
Purchase of outstanding shares for treasury
(55,692
)
(8,711
)
Proceeds from sale of stock held by SECT
9,665
5,001
Purchase of stock held by SECT
(8,087
)
(4,561
)
Other financing transactions
(439
)
-
Net cash provided (used) by financing activities
163,241
38,905
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(2,564
)
1,495
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
9,271
57,684
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year (1)
64,537
69,144
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
73,808
$
126,828
(1) Beginning of year cash balance at September 29, 2024 includes cash related to assets held for sale of $2,720.
Moog Inc.
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 28,
December 30,
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities
$
(132,284
)
$
60,391
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(32,778
)
(37,416
)
Receivables Purchase Agreement
-
(25,000
)
Free cash flow
$
(165,062
)
$
(2,025
)
Adjusted net earnings
$
57,657
$
49,203
Free cash flow conversion
(286
)%
(4
)%
Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided (used) by operating activities, less purchase of property, plant and equipment, less the benefit from the Receivables Purchase Agreement. Free cash flow conversion is defined as free cash flow divided by adjusted net earnings. Free cash flow and free cash flow conversion are not measures determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies. However, management believes these adjusted financial measures may be useful in evaluating the liquidity, financial condition and results of operations of the Company. This information should be considered supplemental and is not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
