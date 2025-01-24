SALEM, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB: ORBN) (the "Company"), the parent company of Willamette Valley Bank, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.
Fourth-Quarter 2024 Results
For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company reported net income of $873,000, or $0.35 per share. This reflects a return on average assets of 0.7% and a return on average equity of 4.7%. In comparison, for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, the Company posted net income of $1.02 million, or $0.41 per share.
Full-Year 2024 Results
For the full year 2024, Oregon Bancorp reported net income of $3.3 million, or $1.34 per share, compared to $3.5 million, or $1.44 per share, for the prior year. The Company's return on average assets was 0.7% for the year, down from 0.9% in 2023. Additionally, the net interest margin for the fourth quarter was 3.5%, while for the full year it stood at 3.6%, compared to 4.2% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 4.3% for the full year 2023.
Balance Sheet and Key Metrics
The Company's total assets decreased by $26.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2024. This decline was primarily driven by a $10.1 million reduction in deposits, along with a $13.0 million decrease in borrowings. Commercial loan balances also decreased by $21.0 million during the quarter.
Despite the quarterly decrease, Oregon Bancorp's balance sheet grew by $75.5 million compared to December 31, 2023, largely due to a securities leverage transaction and an increase in deposits of $20.5 million. Commercial loans decreased by $7.8 million over the same twelve-month period. Bank asset quality remains strong, and capital levels remain solid.
Ryan Dempster, President and CEO, commented, "Although the Federal Reserve has reduced interest rates, long-term interest rates remain elevated. This has led to an easing of interest rates associated with short-term financing, but an increase in interest rates associated with residential mortgage loans. Despite this dynamic, mortgage loan origination volume increased from $63 million during the fourth quarter of 2023 to $70 million during the fourth quarter of 2024."
About Oregon Bancorp, Inc.
Oregon Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Willamette Valley Bank (Bank), a community bank headquartered in Salem, Oregon. The Bank conducts commercial and retail banking activities at four full-service branch locations in Salem, Keizer, Silverton, and Albany, Oregon. The Bank also operates five Home Loan Centers located in Oregon and Idaho. For more information about Oregon Bancorp, Inc. or its subsidiary, Willamette Valley Bank, please call (503) 485-2222 or visit our website at www.willamettevalleybank.com.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release may be deemed "forward-looking statements." Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
|(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
December 31,
September 30,
|ASSETS
2024
2023
2024
|Cash and short term investments
$
42,541
$
24,225
$
41,576
|Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
97,377
33,390
102,570
|Loans available for sale, at fair value
11,407
12,764
11,843
|Loans:
|Real estate
294,034
299,355
314,889
|Commercial
7,271
7,547
7,144
|Other
322
2,481
941
|Deferred fees and costs
(642
)
(640
)
(737
)
|Loan loss reserve
(3,243
)
(3,156
)
(3,553
)
|Total net loans
297,742
305,587
318,684
|Property and other assets
20,885
18,456
21,841
|Total assets
$
469,952
$
394,422
$
496,514
|LIABILITIES
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
$
34,173
$
32,792
$
33,439
|Interest-bearing demand
85,921
80,589
89,433
|Savings and Money Market
116,261
119,075
125,560
|Certificates of deposit
96,514
79,897
94,534
|Total deposits
332,869
312,353
342,966
|Borrowings
56,000
-
69,000
|Other liabilities
7,657
10,085
10,753
|Total liabilities
396,526
322,438
422,719
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
73,426
72,984
73,795
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
469,952
$
395,422
$
496,514
|Book value per common share
$
29.63
$
29.57
$
29.76
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (Unaudited)
|(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
Year-to-Date
Three Months Ending
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
|Interest income
$
25,120
$
20,092
$
6,494
$
5,422
|Interest expense
9,379
4,180
2,470
1,403
|Net interest income
15,741
15,912
4,024
4,019
|Provision for loan losses
88
494
(309
)
195
|Net interest income after provision
15,653
15,418
4,333
3,824
|Noninterest income
12,154
16,643
2,893
3,126
|Noninterest expense
23,534
27,369
6,137
6,236
|Net income before income taxes
4,273
4,692
1,089
714
|Provision for income taxes
948
1,139
216
167
|Net income after income taxes
$
3,325
$
3,553
$
873
$
547
|Net income per common share, basic
$
1.34
$
1.44
$
0.35
$
0.22
