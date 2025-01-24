SALEM, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB: ORBN) (the "Company"), the parent company of Willamette Valley Bank, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth-Quarter 2024 Results

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company reported net income of $873,000, or $0.35 per share. This reflects a return on average assets of 0.7% and a return on average equity of 4.7%. In comparison, for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, the Company posted net income of $1.02 million, or $0.41 per share.

Full-Year 2024 Results

For the full year 2024, Oregon Bancorp reported net income of $3.3 million, or $1.34 per share, compared to $3.5 million, or $1.44 per share, for the prior year. The Company's return on average assets was 0.7% for the year, down from 0.9% in 2023. Additionally, the net interest margin for the fourth quarter was 3.5%, while for the full year it stood at 3.6%, compared to 4.2% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 4.3% for the full year 2023.

Balance Sheet and Key Metrics

The Company's total assets decreased by $26.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2024. This decline was primarily driven by a $10.1 million reduction in deposits, along with a $13.0 million decrease in borrowings. Commercial loan balances also decreased by $21.0 million during the quarter.

Despite the quarterly decrease, Oregon Bancorp's balance sheet grew by $75.5 million compared to December 31, 2023, largely due to a securities leverage transaction and an increase in deposits of $20.5 million. Commercial loans decreased by $7.8 million over the same twelve-month period. Bank asset quality remains strong, and capital levels remain solid.

Ryan Dempster, President and CEO, commented, "Although the Federal Reserve has reduced interest rates, long-term interest rates remain elevated. This has led to an easing of interest rates associated with short-term financing, but an increase in interest rates associated with residential mortgage loans. Despite this dynamic, mortgage loan origination volume increased from $63 million during the fourth quarter of 2023 to $70 million during the fourth quarter of 2024."

About Oregon Bancorp, Inc.

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Willamette Valley Bank (Bank), a community bank headquartered in Salem, Oregon. The Bank conducts commercial and retail banking activities at four full-service branch locations in Salem, Keizer, Silverton, and Albany, Oregon. The Bank also operates five Home Loan Centers located in Oregon and Idaho. For more information about Oregon Bancorp, Inc. or its subsidiary, Willamette Valley Bank, please call (503) 485-2222 or visit our website at www.willamettevalleybank.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be deemed "forward-looking statements." Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands except per share data) December 31, September 30, ASSETS 2024 2023 2024 Cash and short term investments $ 42,541 $ 24,225 $ 41,576 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 97,377 33,390 102,570 Loans available for sale, at fair value 11,407 12,764 11,843 Loans: Real estate 294,034 299,355 314,889 Commercial 7,271 7,547 7,144 Other 322 2,481 941 Deferred fees and costs (642 ) (640 ) (737 ) Loan loss reserve (3,243 ) (3,156 ) (3,553 ) Total net loans 297,742 305,587 318,684 Property and other assets 20,885 18,456 21,841 Total assets $ 469,952 $ 394,422 $ 496,514 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 34,173 $ 32,792 $ 33,439 Interest-bearing demand 85,921 80,589 89,433 Savings and Money Market 116,261 119,075 125,560 Certificates of deposit 96,514 79,897 94,534 Total deposits 332,869 312,353 342,966 Borrowings 56,000 - 69,000 Other liabilities 7,657 10,085 10,753 Total liabilities 396,526 322,438 422,719 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 73,426 72,984 73,795 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 469,952 $ 395,422 $ 496,514 Book value per common share $ 29.63 $ 29.57 $ 29.76

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands except per share data) Year-to-Date Three Months Ending December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Interest income $ 25,120 $ 20,092 $ 6,494 $ 5,422 Interest expense 9,379 4,180 2,470 1,403 Net interest income 15,741 15,912 4,024 4,019 Provision for loan losses 88 494 (309 ) 195 Net interest income after provision 15,653 15,418 4,333 3,824 Noninterest income 12,154 16,643 2,893 3,126 Noninterest expense 23,534 27,369 6,137 6,236 Net income before income taxes 4,273 4,692 1,089 714 Provision for income taxes 948 1,139 216 167 Net income after income taxes $ 3,325 $ 3,553 $ 873 $ 547 Net income per common share, basic $ 1.34 $ 1.44 $ 0.35 $ 0.22

