Meridian Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results and Announces a Quarterly Dividend of $0.125 per Common Share

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Corporation (Nasdaq: MRBK) today reported:

Three Months Ended Year Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)(Unaudited) December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Income: Net income $ 5,601 $ 4,743 $ 16,346 $ 13,243 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.49 $ 0.42 $ 1.45 $ 1.16 Pre-tax, pre-provision income(1) $ 11,168 $ 8,527 $ 33,186 $ 23,782 (1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was $5.6 million, or $0.49 per diluted share and $16.3 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, for the year.

Pre-tax, pre-provision income 1 for the quarter and the year were $11.2 million and $33.2 million, respectively.

for the quarter and the year were $11.2 million and $33.2 million, respectively. Net interest margin was 3.29% for the fourth quarter of 2024, with a loan yield of 7.17%. Net interest margin was 3.16% with a loan yield of 7.28% for the year.



Return on average assets and return on average equity for the fourth quarter of 2024 were 0.92% and 13.01%, respectively, and 0.70% and 9.93% for the year.



During the quarter a net gain of $4.0 million was recognized on the sale of $6.6 million in residential mortgage loan servicing rights held at amortized cost and, a $317 thousand gain was recognized on the sale of a $1.7 million OREO property.



Fees and other disposal costs of $1.0 million, net, were recognized during the quarter for the early termination of the Blue Bell lease.



Total assets at December 31, 2024 were $2.4 billion, compared to $2.4 billion at September 30, 2024 and $2.2 billion at December 31, 2023.



Commercial loans, excluding leases, increased $34.8 million, or 2% for the quarter and $177.1 million, or 12% year over year.



Fourth quarter deposit growth was $26.4 million, or 1%, and $181.9 million, or 10% year over year.

Non-interest-bearing deposits were up $3.7 million or 2%, quarter over quarter, and $1.6 million or 1%, year over year.



On January 23, 2025, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per common share, payable February 18, 2025 to shareholders of record as of February 10, 2025.



Christopher J. Annas, Chairman and CEO commented:

Our fourth quarter earnings showed significant improvement from the third quarter, increasing by 18.1% to $5.6 million, or $0.49 per share. For the year, net income increased 23.4% to $16.3 million, and $1.45 per share. While we are pleased with the improvement, we are still working through the drastic rate shock brought on by the Fed, particularly in our net interest margin which is down 50 basis points from 2019 levels. The team is working diligently each day to return to historical spreads.

Loan growth of 12% (minus planned lease paydowns) for 2024 was exceptional, and our three main lending groups all contributed. Commercial real estate is benefiting from a continued lack of homes for sale, and our C&I and SBA teams are winning client relationships with persistence and creative advisory. Legacy low fixed-rate loans often made it unprofitable for us to solicit business from prospects. Deposits were up nearly 10%, mostly from money market accounts that can be rate-adjusted anytime.

The mortgage group had significant improvement, with a $4.1 million pre-tax income versus a large loss in 2023. The hard cuts we made in the cyclical slowdown have given us much operational leverage and allows us to pivot quickly based on market conditions. Part of the cuts included prepaying a major lease at a discount and allowing many operations personnel to work from home. The Philadelphia metro region is still very low in housing inventory, which stymied an even bigger improvement in our business.

Our wealth segment had a banner year with pre-tax income nearly doubling to $2.4 million. Strong growth in assets under management along with better stock market returns were the big contributors. We will devote more resources to wealth in 2025 to leverage our brand and deepen relationships with our commercial customers for referrals.

We are encouraged by the new administration and communications about reduced regulatory burdens and prospects for economic growth. Our regulatory costs are substantial and, quite frankly, make little sense for a bank our size that is not systemically significant. We are hopeful that new and broader thinking can help banks like Meridian to better serve their markets and produce better returns for shareholders.

Select Condensed Financial Information

As of or for the three months ended (Unaudited) December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Income: Net income $ 5,601 $ 4,743 $ 3,326 $ 2,676 $ 571 Basic earnings per common share 0.50 0.43 0.30 0.24 0.05 Diluted earnings per common share 0.49 0.42 0.30 0.24 0.05 Net interest income 19,299 18,242 16,846 16,609 16,942 Balance Sheet: Total assets $ 2,385,867 $ 2,387,721 $ 2,351,584 $ 2,292,923 $ 2,246,193 Loans, net of fees and costs 2,030,437 2,008,396 1,988,535 1,956,315 1,895,806 Total deposits 2,005,368 1,978,927 1,915,436 1,900,696 1,823,462 Non-interest bearing deposits 240,858 237,207 224,040 220,581 239,289 Stockholders' equity 171,522 167,450 162,382 159,936 158,022 Balance Sheet Average Balances: Total assets $ 2,434,270 $ 2,373,261 $ 2,319,295 $ 2,269,047 $ 2,219,340 Total interest earning assets 2,342,651 2,277,523 2,222,177 2,173,212 2,121,068 Loans, net of fees and costs 2,029,739 1,997,574 1,972,740 1,944,187 1,891,170 Total deposits 2,043,505 1,960,145 1,919,954 1,823,523 1,820,532 Non-interest bearing deposits 259,118 246,310 229,040 233,255 254,025 Stockholders' equity 171,214 165,309 162,119 159,822 157,210 Performance Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets 0.92 % 0.80 % 0.58 % 0.47 % 0.10 % Return on average equity 13.01 % 11.41 % 8.25 % 6.73 % 1.44 %



Income Statement - Fourth Quarter 2024 Compared to Third Quarter 2024

Fourth quarter net income increased $858 thousand, or 18.1%, to $5.6 million due to increased net interest income, combined with increased non-interest income which included a gain of $4.0 million on the sale of mortgage servicing rights, along with a $317 thousand gain on sale of a residential property included in other real estate owned. These increases were largely offset by a quarterly provision for credit losses that was higher by $1.3 million and an increase in non-interest expense of $865 thousand, or 4.2%, which was impacted by the early termination of the Blue Bell lease. Detailed explanations of the major categories of income and expense follow below.

Net Interest income

The rate/volume analysis table below analyzes dollar changes in the components of interest income and interest expense as they relate to the change in balances (volume) and the change in interest rates (rate) of tax-equivalent net interest income for the periods indicated and allocated by rate and volume. Changes in interest income and/or expense related to changes attributable to both volume and rate have been allocated proportionately based on the relationship of the absolute dollar amount of the change in each category.

Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 $ Change % Change Change due

to rate Change due

to volume Interest income: Cash and cash equivalents $ 801 $ 416 $ 385 92.5 % $ (52 ) $ 437 Investment securities - taxable 1,684 1,480 204 13.8 % 124 80 Investment securities - tax exempt(1) 397 397 - - % 5 (5 ) Loans held for sale 565 766 (201 ) (26.2 )% (49 ) (152 ) Loans held for investment(1) 36,666 37,339 (673 ) (1.8 )% (1,268 ) 595 Total loans 37,231 38,105 (874 ) (2.3 )% (1,317 ) 443 Total interest income $ 40,113 $ 40,398 $ (285 ) (0.7 )% $ (1,240 ) $ 955 Interest expense: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,244 $ 1,390 $ (146 ) (10.5 )% $ (234 ) $ 88 Money market and savings deposits 8,266 8,391 (125 ) (1.5 )% (934 ) 809 Time deposits 8,831 9,532 (701 ) (7.4 )% (465 ) (236 ) Total interest - bearing deposits 18,341 19,313 (972 ) (5.0 )% (1,633 ) 661 Borrowings 1,608 1,985 (377 ) (19.0 )% (10 ) (367 ) Subordinated debentures 780 779 1 0.1 % - 1 Total interest expense 20,729 22,077 (1,348 ) (6.1 )% (1,643 ) 295 Net interest income differential $ 19,384 $ 18,321 $ 1,063 5.80 % $ 403 $ 660 (1) Reflected on a tax-equivalent basis.



Interest income decreased $285 thousand quarter-over-quarter on a tax equivalent basis, driven by rate changes, particularly in the loan portfolio. The overall yield on earnings assets decreased 25 basis points during the period, impacting interest income by $1.2 million. This decrease was significantly offset by favorable volume changes as the level of average earning assets increased by $65.1 million contributing $955 thousand to lessen the interest income decrease.

Average total loans, excluding residential loans for sale, increased $32.5 million resulting in an increase due to volume in interest income of $595 thousand. The largest drivers of this increase were commercial, commercial real estate, and small business loans which on a combined basis increased $40.4 million on average, partially offset by a decrease in average leases of $11.4 million. Home equity, residential real estate, consumer and other loans held in portfolio increased on a combined basis $3.2 million on average. The yield on total loans decreased 24 basis points, and the yield on cash and investments increased 6 basis points on a combined basis.

Total interest expense decreased $1.3 million, quarter-over-quarter, due to a lower volume of time deposits and borrowings, combined with a decrease in the cost of all deposit types, despite a higher level of interest-bearing and money market deposits. Interest expense on total deposits decreased $972 thousand and interest expense on borrowings decreased $377 thousand. During the period, interest-bearing deposits and money market accounts increased $8.8 million and $81.4 million on average, respectively, while time deposits decreased $19.7 million on average. Borrowings decreased $29.7 million on average. Overall increase in interest expense on deposits due to volume changes was $661 thousand.

The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 35 basis points driven by certain money market funds and wholesale time deposits which repriced at lower costs. The total decrease in interest expense on deposits attributable to rate changes was $1.6 million. Overall the net interest margin increased 9 basis points to 3.29% as the cost of funds decline outpaced the decline in yield on earning assets, and non-interest bearing balances increased $14.2 million on average.

Provision for Credit Losses

The overall provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter increased $1.3 million to $3.6 million, from $2.3 million in the third quarter. The provision for funded loans increased $1.6 million and the provision on unfunded loan commitments decreased $331 thousand during the current quarter. The fourth quarter provision for funded loans of $3.6 million increased from the prior quarter due largely to an increase of $5.0 million in net charge-offs and was positively impacted by favorable changes in certain portfolio baseline loss rates.

Non-interest income

The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 $ Change % Change Mortgage banking income $ 5,516 $ 6,474 $ (958 ) (14.8 )% Wealth management income 1,527 1,447 80 5.5 % SBA loan income 1,143 544 599 110.1 % Earnings on investment in life insurance 224 222 2 0.9 % Gain on sale of MSRs 3,992 - 3,992 100.0 % Net change in the fair value of derivative instruments (146 ) (102 ) (44 ) 43.1 % Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-sale (163 ) 169 (332 ) (196.4 )% Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment (552 ) 965 (1,517 ) (157.2 )% Net (loss) gain on hedging activity 192 (197 ) 389 (197.5 )% Net loss on sale of investment securities available-for-sale 2 (57 ) 59 (103.5 )% Other 1,545 1,366 179 13.1 % Total non-interest income $ 13,280 $ 10,831 $ 2,449 22.6 %



Total non-interest income increased $2.4 million, or 22.6%, quarter-over-quarter after recognizing a gain of $4.0 million on the sale of $6.6 million in residential mortgage loan servicing rights; change in gains of $389 thousand in hedging activity; and a $317 thousand gain on the sale of a $1.7 million residential OREO property, which is recorded in other non-interest income. In addition, SBA income increased $599 thousand due largely to a higher level of SBA loan sales. SBA loans sold for the quarter-ended December 31, 2024 totaled $19.9 million, up $8.0 million, or 67.4%, compared to the quarter-ended September 30, 2024. The gross margin on SBA sales was 7.5% for the quarter, down from 7.9% for the previous quarter. These gains were partially offset by unfavorable portfolio fair value changes of $1.9 million combined, and lower levels of mortgage banking income, which decreased $1.0 million, or 14.8%. Mortgage loan sales decreased $29.8 million or 12.1% quarter over quarter driving lower gain on sale income at a slightly lower margin.

Non-interest expense

The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 $ Change % Change Salaries and employee benefits $ 12,429 $ 12,829 $ (400 ) (3.1 )% Occupancy and equipment 2,270 1,243 1,027 82.6 % Professional fees 1,134 1,106 28 2.5 % Data processing and software 1,553 1,553 - - % Advertising and promotion 839 717 122 17.0 % Pennsylvania bank shares tax 243 181 62 34.3 % Other 2,943 2,917 26 0.9 % Total non-interest expense $ 21,411 $ 20,546 $ 865 4.2 %



Occupancy and equipment expense increased $1.0 million, net, due to fees, credits and other disposal costs for the early termination of the Blue Bell lease. The lease termination is expected to improve occupancy expense by $359 thousand per year. Advertising and promotion, which includes business development with other expenses, were up $148 thousand due to seasonal events. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in salaries and benefits of $400 thousand. Bank and wealth segments combined increased $5 thousand, while the mortgage segment decreased $405 thousand. Mortgage segment salaries, commissions, and employee benefits expense are impacted by volume and decreased commensurate with the lower levels of originations, which were down $36.1 million over the prior quarter.

Balance Sheet - December 31, 2024 Compared to September 30, 2024

Total assets decreased $1.9 million, or 0.1%, to $2.4 billion as of December 31, 2024 from $2.4 billion at September 30, 2024. Despite continued strong loan growth during the quarter, total assets decreased due to the decline in mortgage loans held for sale and the sale of mortgage servicing rights. Interest-bearing cash increased $2.1 million, or 10.4%, to $21.9 million as of December 31, 2024, from September 30, 2024.

Portfolio loan growth was $22.8 million, or 1.1% quarter-over-quarter. The portfolio growth was generated from commercial mortgage loans which increased $23.0 million, or 2.9%, construction loans which increased $9.0 million, or 3.6%, commercial & industrial loans which increased $3.5 million, or 1.0%. Lease financings decreased $10.7 million, or 12.4% from September 30, 2024, partially offsetting the above noted loan growth, but this decline was expected as we continue to refocus away from lease originations.

Total deposits increased $26.4 million, or 1.3% quarter-over-quarter, due largely to higher levels of money market accounts and interest bearing demand deposits to a lesser degree. Money market accounts and savings accounts increased a combined $90.7 million, while interest bearing demand deposits increased $8.0 million. Time deposits decreased $75.9 million from largely wholesale efforts. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $3.7 million. Overall borrowings decreased $20.4 million, or 14.1% quarter-over-quarter.

Total stockholders' equity increased by $4.1 million from September 30, 2024, to $171.5 million as of December 31, 2024. Changes to equity for the current quarter included net income of $5.6 million, less dividends paid of $1.4 million, offset by a decrease of $876 thousand in other comprehensive income. The Community Bank Leverage Ratio for the Bank was 9.21% at December 31, 2024.

Asset Quality Summary

Non-performing loans decreased $18 thousand to $45.1 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $45.1 million at September 30, 2024. As a result of the decrease, the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans decreased 1 bps to 2.19% as of December 31, 2024, from 2.20% as of September 30, 2024. During the quarter a $1.7 million residential property in OREO was sold, reducing non-performing assets by $1.7 million. As a result, the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets decreased 7 bps to 1.90% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 1.97% as of September 30, 2024. The decrease in non-performing loans was primarily due to the partial charge-off of a commercial loan relationship discussed below, largely offset by an increase in non-performing construction loans.

Meridian realized net charge-offs of 0.34% of total average loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, up from 0.11% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Net charge-offs increased to $7.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $2.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Fourth quarter charge-offs consisted of $3.5 million in charge-offs on a protracted commercial advertising loan relationship, $1.3 million of small ticket equipment leases which are charged-off after becoming more than 120 days past due, and $1.7 million in SBA loans. Overall there were recoveries of $315 thousand, largely related to leases and small business loans.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment, excluding loans at fair value (a non-GAAP measure, see reconciliation in the Appendix), was 0.91% as of December 31, 2024, a decrease from the coverage ratio of 1.10% as of September 30, 2024 due largely to the level of charge-offs in the quarter discussed above. As of December 31, 2024 there were specific reserves of $2.7 million against individually evaluated loans, a decrease of $4.1 million from $6.8 million in specific reserves as of September 30, 2024. The specific reserve decline over the prior quarter was the result of the commercial loan relationship specific reserve charge-off, combined with specific reserve charge-offs on SBA loans, while new specific reserves were established on additional SBA loans in the current quarter.

About Meridian Corporation

Meridian Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Meridian Corporation, is an innovative community bank serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland. Through its 18 offices, including banking branches and mortgage locations, Meridian offers a full suite of financial products and services. Meridian specializes in business and industrial lending, retail and commercial real estate lending, electronic payments, and wealth management solutions through Meridian Wealth Partners. Meridian also offers a broad menu of high-yield depository products supported by robust online and mobile access. For additional information, visit our website at www.meridianbanker.com. Member FDIC.

"Safe Harbor" Statement

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to Meridian Corporation's strategies, goals, beliefs, expectations, estimates, intentions, capital raising efforts, financial condition and results of operations, future performance and business. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "could," "should," "pro forma," "looking forward," "would," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," or similar expressions generally indicate a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which, in whole or in part, are beyond Meridian Corporation's control). Numerous competitive, economic, regulatory, legal and technological factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, or ACL; cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; increased competitive pressures; changes in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; unanticipated changes in regulatory and governmental policies impacting interest rates and financial markets; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and Meridian Corporation, in particular; changes in accounting policies, practices or guidance; developments affecting the industry and the soundness of financial institutions and further disruption to the economy and U.S. banking system; among others, could cause Meridian Corporation's financial performance to differ materially from the goals, plans, objectives, intentions and expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements. Meridian Corporation cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive, and neither such factors nor any such forward-looking statement takes into account the impact of any future events. All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. For a more complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review Meridian Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K that update or provide information in addition to the information included in the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings, if any. Meridian Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by Meridian Corporation or by or on behalf of Meridian Bank.

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL RATIOS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Earnings and Per Share Data: Net income $ 5,601 $ 4,743 $ 3,326 $ 2,676 $ 571 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.50 $ 0.43 $ 0.30 $ 0.24 $ 0.05 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.49 $ 0.42 $ 0.30 $ 0.24 $ 0.05 Common shares outstanding 11,240 11,229 11,191 11,186 11,183 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets(2) 0.92 % 0.80 % 0.58 % 0.47 % 0.10 % Return on average equity(2) 13.01 11.41 8.25 6.73 1.44 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2) 3.29 3.20 3.06 3.09 3.18 Yield on earning assets (tax-equivalent)(2) 6.81 7.06 6.98 6.90 6.81 Cost of funds(2) 3.71 4.05 4.10 4.00 3.81 Efficiency ratio 65.72 % 70.67 % 72.89 % 73.90 % 78.63 % Asset Quality Ratios: Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.34 % 0.11 % 0.20 % 0.12 % 0.11 % Non-performing loans to total loans 2.19 2.20 1.84 1.93 1.76 Non-performing assets to total assets 1.90 1.97 1.68 1.74 1.58 Allowance for credit losses to: Total loans and other finance receivables 0.91 1.09 1.09 1.18 1.17 Total loans and other finance receivables (excluding loans at fair value)(1) 0.91 1.10 1.10 1.19 1.17 Non-performing loans 40.86 % 48.66 % 57.66 % 60.59 % 65.48 % Capital Ratios: Book value per common share $ 15.26 $ 14.91 $ 14.51 $ 14.30 $ 14.13 Tangible book value per common share $ 14.93 $ 14.58 $ 14.17 $ 13.96 $ 13.78 Total equity/Total assets 7.19 % 7.01 % 6.91 % 6.98 % 7.04 % Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Corporation(1) 7.05 6.87 6.76 6.82 6.87 Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Bank(1) 9.06 8.95 8.85 8.93 8.94 Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank 9.21 9.32 9.33 9.42 9.46 Common tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank 10.33 10.17 9.84 9.87 10.10 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank 10.33 10.17 9.84 9.87 10.10 Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank 11.20 % 11.22 % 10.84 % 10.95 % 11.17 % (1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix (2) Annualized

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Interest income: Loans and other finance receivables, including fees $ 37,229 $ 38,103 $ 34,469 $ 147,157 $ 130,081 Securities - taxable 1,684 1,480 1,020 5,739 3,873 Securities - tax-exempt 314 320 331 1,283 1,369 Cash and cash equivalents 801 416 526 1,848 1,266 Total interest income 40,028 40,319 36,346 156,027 136,589 Interest expense: Deposits 18,341 19,313 16,806 74,037 57,819 Borrowings and subordinated debentures 2,388 2,764 2,598 10,994 9,828 Total interest expense 20,729 22,077 19,404 85,031 67,647 Net interest income 19,299 18,242 16,942 70,996 68,942 Provision for credit losses 3,572 2,282 4,628 11,400 6,815 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 15,727 15,960 12,314 59,596 62,127 Non-interest income: Mortgage banking income 5,516 6,474 3,394 21,044 16,537 Wealth management income 1,527 1,447 1,239 5,735 4,928 SBA loan income 1,143 544 1,022 3,458 4,485 Earnings on investment in life insurance 224 222 204 868 789 Gain on sale of MSRs 3,992 - - 3,992 - Net change in the fair value of derivative instruments (146 ) (102 ) (126 ) 30 91 Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-sale (163 ) 169 120 (25 ) 32 Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment (552 ) 965 805 214 132 Net (loss) gain on hedging activity 192 (197 ) (53 ) (87 ) 28 Net loss on sale of investment securities available-for-sale 2 (57 ) - (55 ) (58 ) Other 1,545 1,366 1,512 6,166 5,001 Total non-interest income 13,280 10,831 8,117 41,339 31,965 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 12,429 12,829 11,744 47,268 47,377 Occupancy and equipment 2,270 1,243 1,232 5,976 4,842 Professional fees 1,134 1,106 1,382 4,767 4,312 Data processing and software 1,553 1,553 1,651 6,144 6,415 Advertising and promotion 839 717 931 3,293 3,730 Pennsylvania bank shares tax 243 181 233 972 968 Other 2,943 2,917 2,530 10,729 9,481 Total non-interest expense 21,411 20,546 19,703 79,149 77,125 Income before income taxes 7,596 6,245 728 21,786 16,967 Income tax expense 1,995 1,502 157 5,440 3,724 Net income $ 5,601 $ 4,743 $ 571 $ 16,346 $ 13,243 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.50 $ 0.43 $ 0.05 $ 1.47 $ 1.19 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.49 $ 0.42 $ 0.05 $ 1.45 $ 1.16 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 11,158 11,110 11,070 11,113 11,115 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 11,375 11,234 11,206 11,243 11,387

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 5,598 $ 12,542 $ 8,457 $ 8,935 $ 10,067 Interest-bearing deposits at other banks 21,864 19,805 15,601 14,092 46,630 Cash and cash equivalents 27,462 32,347 24,058 23,027 56,697 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 174,304 171,568 159,141 150,996 146,019 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 33,771 33,833 35,089 35,157 35,781 Equity investments 2,086 2,166 2,088 2,092 2,121 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 32,413 46,602 54,278 29,124 24,816 Loans and other finance receivables, net of fees and costs 2,030,437 2,008,396 1,988,535 1,956,315 1,895,806 Allowance for credit losses (18,438 ) (21,965 ) (21,703 ) (23,171 ) (22,107 ) Loans and other finance receivables, net of the allowance for credit losses 2,011,999 1,986,431 1,966,832 1,933,144 1,873,699 Restricted investment in bank stock 7,753 8,542 10,044 8,560 8,072 Bank premises and equipment, net 12,151 12,807 13,114 13,451 13,557 Bank owned life insurance 29,712 29,489 29,267 29,051 28,844 Accrued interest receivable 9,958 10,012 9,973 9,864 9,325 Other real estate owned 159 1,862 1,862 1,703 1,703 Deferred income taxes 4,669 3,537 3,950 4,339 4,201 Servicing assets 4,382 4,364 11,341 11,573 11,748 Servicing assets held for sale - 6,609 - - - Goodwill 899 899 899 899 899 Intangible assets 2,767 2,818 2,869 2,920 2,971 Other assets 31,382 33,835 26,779 37,023 25,740 Total assets $ 2,385,867 $ 2,387,721 $ 2,351,584 $ 2,292,923 $ 2,246,193 Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 240,858 $ 237,207 $ 224,040 $ 220,581 $ 239,289 Interest bearing Interest checking 141,439 133,429 130,062 121,204 150,898 Money market and savings deposits 913,536 822,837 787,479 797,525 747,803 Time deposits 709,535 785,454 773,855 761,386 685,472 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,764,510 1,741,720 1,691,396 1,680,115 1,584,173 Total deposits 2,005,368 1,978,927 1,915,436 1,900,696 1,823,462 Borrowings 124,471 144,880 187,260 145,803 174,896 Subordinated debentures 49,743 49,928 49,897 49,867 49,836 Accrued interest payable 6,860 7,017 7,709 8,350 10,324 Other liabilities 27,903 39,519 28,900 28,271 29,653 Total liabilities 2,214,345 2,220,271 2,189,202 2,132,987 2,088,171 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 13,243 13,232 13,194 13,189 13,186 Surplus 81,545 81,002 80,639 80,487 80,325 Treasury stock (26,079 ) (26,079 ) (26,079 ) (26,079 ) (26,079 ) Unearned common stock held by employee stock ownership plan (1,006 ) (1,204 ) (1,204 ) (1,204 ) (1,204 ) Retained earnings 111,961 107,765 104,420 102,492 101,216 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,142 ) (7,266 ) (8,588 ) (8,949 ) (9,422 ) Total stockholders' equity 171,522 167,450 162,382 159,936 158,022 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,385,867 $ 2,387,721 $ 2,351,584 $ 2,292,923 $ 2,246,193

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Interest income $ 40,028 $ 40,319 $ 38,465 $ 37,215 $ 36,346 Interest expense 20,729 22,077 21,619 20,606 19,404 Net interest income 19,299 18,242 16,846 16,609 16,942 Provision for credit losses 3,572 2,282 2,680 2,866 4,628 Non-interest income 13,280 10,831 9,244 7,984 8,117 Non-interest expense 21,411 20,546 19,018 18,174 19,703 Income before income tax expense 7,596 6,245 4,392 3,553 728 Income tax expense 1,995 1,502 1,066 877 157 Net Income $ 5,601 $ 4,743 $ 3,326 $ 2,676 $ 571 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 11,158 11,110 11,096 11,088 11,070 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.50 $ 0.43 $ 0.30 $ 0.24 $ 0.05 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 11,375 11,234 11,150 11,201 11,206 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.49 $ 0.42 $ 0.30 $ 0.24 $ 0.05

Segment Information Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands) Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Net interest income $ 19,178 $ 70 $ 51 $ 19,299 $ 16,908 $ (15 ) $ 49 $ 16,942 Provision for credit losses 3,572 - - 3,572 4,628 - - 4,628 Net interest income after provision 15,606 70 51 15,727 12,280 (15 ) 49 12,314 Non-interest income 2,669 1,527 9,084 13,280 2,051 1,239 4,827 8,117 Non-interest expense 13,641 1,026 6,744 21,411 13,202 957 5,544 19,703 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 4,634 $ 571 $ 2,391 $ 7,596 $ 1,129 $ 267 $ (668 ) $ 728 Efficiency ratio 62 % 64 % 74 % 66 % 70 % 78 % 114 % 79 % Year Ended December 31, 2024 Year Ended December 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands) Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Net interest income $ 70,706 $ 146 $ 144 $ 70,996 $ 68,835 $ (27 ) $ 134 $ 68,942 Provision for credit losses 11,400 - - 11,400 6,815 - - 6,815 Net interest income after provision 59,306 146 144 59,596 62,020 (27 ) 134 62,127 Non-interest income 7,576 5,735 28,028 41,339 7,743 4,928 19,294 31,965 Non-interest expense 51,584 3,506 24,059 79,149 48,827 3,661 24,637 77,125 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 15,298 $ 2,375 $ 4,113 $ 21,786 $ 20,936 $ 1,240 $ (5,209 ) $ 16,967 Efficiency ratio 66 % 60 % 85 % 70 % 64 % 75 % 127 % 76 %

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

APPENDIX: NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Meridian believes that non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts. The non-GAAP disclosure have limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for performance and financial condition measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Meridian's results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Pre-tax, Pre-provision Reconciliation Three Months Ended Year Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data, Unaudited) December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Income before income tax expense $ 7,596 $ 6,245 $ 728 $ 21,786 $ 16,967 Provision for credit losses 3,572 2,282 4,628 11,400 6,815 Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 11,168 $ 8,527 $ 5,356 $ 33,186 $ 23,782

Pre-tax, Pre-provision Reconciliation Three Months Ended Year Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data, Unaudited) December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Bank $ 8,206 $ 6,222 $ 5,757 $ 26,698 $ 27,751 Wealth 571 653 267 2,375 1,240 Mortgage 2,391 1,652 (668 ) 4,113 (5,209 ) Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 11,168 $ 8,527 $ 5,356 $ 33,186 $ 23,782

Allowance For Credit Losses (ACL) to Loans and Other Finance Receivables, Excluding and Loans at Fair Value December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Allowance for credit losses (GAAP) $ 18,438 $ 21,965 $ 21,703 $ 23,171 $ 22,107 Loans and other finance receivables (GAAP) 2,030,437 2,008,396 1,988,535 1,956,315 1,895,806 Less: Loans at fair value (14,501 ) (13,965 ) (12,900 ) (13,139 ) (13,726 ) Loans and other finance receivables, excluding loans at fair value (non-GAAP) $ 2,015,936 $ 1,994,431 $ 1,975,635 $ 1,943,176 $ 1,882,080 ACL to loans and other finance receivables (GAAP) 0.91 % 1.09 % 1.09 % 1.18 % 1.17 % ACL to loans and other finance receivables, excluding loans at fair value (non-GAAP) 0.91 % 1.10 % 1.10 % 1.19 % 1.17 %

Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Corporation December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 171,522 $ 167,450 $ 162,382 $ 159,936 $ 158,022 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (3,666 ) (3,717 ) (3,768 ) (3,819 ) (3,870 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 167,856 163,733 158,614 156,117 154,152 Total assets (GAAP) 2,385,867 2,387,721 2,351,584 2,292,923 2,246,193 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (3,666 ) (3,717 ) (3,768 ) (3,819 ) (3,870 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 2,382,201 $ 2,384,004 $ 2,347,816 $ 2,289,104 $ 2,242,323 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Corporation (non-GAAP) 7.05 % 6.87 % 6.76 % 6.82 % 6.87 %

Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Bank December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 219,119 $ 217,028 $ 211,308 $ 208,319 $ 204,132 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (3,666 ) (3,717 ) (3,768 ) (3,819 ) (3,870 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 215,453 213,311 207,540 204,500 200,262 Total assets (GAAP) 2,382,014 2,385,994 2,349,600 2,292,894 2,244,893 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (3,666 ) (3,717 ) (3,768 ) (3,819 ) (3,870 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 2,378,348 $ 2,382,277 $ 2,345,832 $ 2,289,075 $ 2,241,023 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Bank (non-GAAP) 9.06 % 8.95 % 8.85 % 8.93 % 8.94 % Tangible Book Value Reconciliation December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Book value per common share $ 15.26 $ 14.91 $ 14.51 $ 14.30 $ 14.13 Less: Impact of goodwill /intangible assets 0.33 0.33 0.34 0.34 0.35 Tangible book value per common share $ 14.93 $ 14.58 $ 14.17 $ 13.96 $ 13.78



Contact:

Christopher J. Annas

484.568.5001

CAnnas@meridianbanker.com