Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QC11 | ISIN: IE00BNC17X36 | Ticker-Symbol: 60P
Frankfurt
24.01.25
10:43 Uhr
0,464 Euro
+0,004
+0,87 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUSION FUEL GREEN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUSION FUEL GREEN PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4560,50918:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.01.2025 15:06 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fusion Fuel Green plc: Fusion Fuel Provides Update on Gas Business, Announces Key Developments in Middle East Operations

Finanznachrichten News

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN - Fusion Fuel Green PLC (Nasdaq: HTOO) ("Fusion Fuel" or the "Company"), a leading provider of full-service energy engineering and advisory solutions, is pleased to announce several significant developments in its Al Shola Gas ("Al Shola") subsidiary, which continues to serve as a core driver of growth and profitability for the Company.

Between November 2024 and January 2025, Al Shola secured new orders and renewals valued at approximately USD $3.5 million. These include the renewal of an exclusive LPG supply contract in the residential sector and multiple supply and installation projects across diverse customer segments, such as manufacturing, hospitality, and construction.

Commenting on the commercial progress, JP Backwell, CEO of Fusion Fuel, said: "Our gas business continues to generate meaningful cash flows in its core markets in the Middle East, representing a strong and profitable foundation for Fusion Fuel. The recent orders and renewals underscore the trust our customers place in us and our ability to deliver both fuel and value-added solutions safely and reliably. Looking ahead, we see tremendous potential for growth with additional investment in our infrastructure, particularly to expand our bulk LPG supply capabilities. We are excited about the opportunity to broaden our geographical reach, expand our service offerings, and increase our capacity, which we believe will unlock new revenue streams and enable us to meet the growing demand from our customers, both in the Middle East and beyond. With our Al Shola Gas and BrightHy operating businesses, Fusion Fuel is well-positioned to drive sustainable growth and create long-term value for our shareholders by delivering innovative energy solutions across the full energy value chain."

About Fusion Fuel Green plc

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) is an emerging leader in the energy services sector, offering a comprehensive suite of energy engineering and advisory solutions through its Al Shola Gas and BrightHy subsidiaries. Al Shola Gas provides full-service industrial gas solutions, including the design, supply, and maintenance of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) systems, as well as the transport and distribution of LPG to a broad range of customers across commercial, industrial, and residential sectors. BrightHy, the Company's newly launched hydrogen solutions platform, focuses on delivering innovative engineering and advisory services that enable decarbonization across hard-to-abate industries.

Learn more about Fusion Fuel by visiting our website at https://www.fusion-fuel.eu and following us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target", "may", "intend", "predict", "should", "would", "predict", "potential", "seem", "future", "outlook" or other similar expressions (or negative versions of such words or expressions) that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Fusion Fuel has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations, including but not limited the ability of the investment reported on to be consummated as anticipated. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties (including those set forth in Fusion Fuel's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission) which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact
ir@fusion-fuel.eu

Wire Service Contact:
IBN
Austin, Texas
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
512.354.7000 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.