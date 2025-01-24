Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.01.2025 17:24 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FFW Corporation Announces Earnings For the Quarter and Year to Date Ended December 31, 2024

Finanznachrichten News

WABASH, Ind., Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTC PINK: FFWC) (1/23/2025 Close: $39.80), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the "Bank"), announced earnings for the quarter and year to date ended December 31, 2024.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Corporation reported net income of $1,440,000 or $1.29 per common share compared to $1,074,000 or $0.95 per common share for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $3,994,000 compared to $3,633,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The provision for credit losses was $75,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and $0 for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Total noninterest income was $1,259,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $1,010,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Noninterest expense was $3,578,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and $3,487,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

For the six months ended December 31, 2024, the Corporation reported net income of $2,682,000 or $2.38 per common share compared to $2,052,000 or $1.82 per common share for the six months ended December 31, 2023. Net interest income for the six months ended December 31, 2024 was $7,776,000 compared to $7,277,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2023. The Company recognized a provision for credit losses of $75,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2024 and $0 for the six months ended December 31, 2023. Total noninterest income was $2,540,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $1,938,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2023. Noninterest expense was $7,273,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2024 and $6,974,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2023.

The three and six months ended December 31, 2024 represented a return on average common equity of 11.36% and 10.67%, respectively, compared to 8.82% and 9.03% for the three and six month periods ended December 31, 2023. The three and six months ended December 31, 2024 represented a return on average assets of 0.99% and 0.93%, respectively, compared to 0.78% and 0.75%, for the three and six month periods ended December 31, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.30% at December 31, 2024 compared to 1.33% at June 30, 2024. Nonperforming assets were $8,762,000 at December 31, 2024 compared to $4,044,000 at June 30, 2024.

As of December 31, 2024, FFWC's equity-to-assets ratio was 8.49% compared to 8.55% at June 30, 2024. Total assets at December 31, 2024 were $579,610,000 compared to $567,363,000 at June 30, 2024. Shareholders' equity was $49,217,000 at December 31, 2024 compared to $48,515,000 at June 30, 2024. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered "well capitalized."

The Corporation has an active share repurchase program. During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Corporation repurchased 34,470 shares at an average price of $39.52. Year to date the Corporation repurchased 39,470 shares at an average price of $39.20. For more information regarding the share repurchase program, please contact Roger Cromer, President, at (260) 563-3185. The Corporation may suspend or discontinue repurchases at any time.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as "expects," "intends," "believes," and "should," which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation's stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol "FFWC." Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com. Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

FOR MORE INFORMATION Contact: Stacy Wiley, Treasurer, at (260) 563-3185

FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Balance Sheet

December 31June 30
2024 2024
Unaudited
Assets
Cash and due from financial institutions$9,531,033 $5,202,224
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 9,864,318 11,717,782
Cash and cash equivalents 19,395,351 16,920,006
Securities available for sale 105,470,188 106,179,450
Loans held for sale 647,441 559,830
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $5,573,850
at December 31, 2024 and $5,564,436 at June 30, 2024 421,864,177 411,841,368
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,289,700 1,289,700
Accrued interest receivable 3,046,702 3,016,660
Premises and equipment, net 7,546,937 7,614,589
Mortgage servicing rights 1,093,572 1,086,587
Cash surrender value of life insurance 12,944,163 12,725,890
Goodwill 1,213,898 1,213,898
Repossessed Assets - 1,250
Other assets 5,098,352 4,913,693
Total assets$ 579,610,481 $ 567,362,921
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing$50,176,332 $47,530,618
Interest-bearing 476,342,992 466,891,628
Total deposits 526,519,324 514,422,246
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,874,259 4,425,736
Total liabilities 530,393,583 518,847,982
Shareholders' equity
Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized;
Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,100,198 at December 31, 2024 and 1,126,243 at June 30, 2024 18,363 18,363
Additional paid-in capital 10,133,144 10,266,257
Retained earnings 63,696,411 61,694,919
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (10,654,524) (10,795,929)
Treasury stock, at cost: 736,130 at December 31, 2024 and
710,085 at June 30, 2024 (13,976,496) (12,668,671)
Total shareholders' equity 49,216,898 48,514,939
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 579,610,481 $ 567,362,921

FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statement of Income

Three Months Ended December 31Six Months Ended December 31
2024 2023 2024 2023
UnauditedUnauditedUnauditedUnaudited
Interest and dividend income:
Loans, including fees$5,759,713 $5,283,343$11,490,780 $10,315,094
Taxable securities 537,113 495,056 1,074,663 984,176
Tax exempt securities 411,872 419,116 817,709 842,735
Other 187,210 74,910 381,632 132,284
Total interest and dividend income 6,895,908 6,272,425 13,764,784 12,274,289
Interest expense:
Deposits 2,901,835 2,601,732 5,989,166 4,933,582
Borrowings 14 38,140 14 63,469
Total interest expense 2,901,849 2,639,872 5,989,180 4,997,051
Net interest income 3,994,059 3,632,553 7,775,604 7,277,238
Provision for credit losses 75,000 - 75,000 -
Net interest income after provision for
credit losses 3,919,059 3,632,553 7,700,604 7,277,238
Noninterest income:
Net gains on sales of loans 141,322 22,292 239,334 43,406
Net gains (losses) on fixed assets 35,238 - 35,238 -
Net gains (losses) on sales of REO - - (684) (37,006)
Commission income 452,309 334,542 936,389 669,991
Service charges and fees 208,986 256,951 465,519 502,485
Earnings on life insurance 110,593 94,612 218,272 175,481
Other 310,600 301,568 645,474 583,877
Total noninterest income 1,259,048 1,009,965 2,539,542 1,938,234
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and benefits 2,004,047 1,869,210 4,045,660 3,783,406
Occupancy and equipment 311,383 309,349 633,457 626,590
Professional 193,931 121,300 336,682 242,954
Marketing 103,762 101,328 194,203 182,904
Deposit insurance premium 75,000 71,666 162,261 138,666
Regulatory assessment 11,569 10,345 19,282 20,690
Correspondent bank charges 24,055 20,269 46,554 44,210
Data processing 494,887 458,873 963,476 909,840
Printing, postage and supplies 84,644 87,518 156,852 155,218
Expense on life insurance (82,096) 24,740 (47,553) 47,536
Contribution expense 9,601 10,226 19,102 19,935
Expense on REO - - - 5,822
Other 347,235 402,221 743,467 796,694
Total noninterest expense 3,578,018 3,487,045 7,273,443 6,974,465
Income before income taxes 1,600,089 1,155,473 2,966,703 2,241,007
Income tax expense 160,565 81,027 284,493 188,901
Net income $ 1,439,524 $ 1,074,446$ 2,682,210 $ 2,052,106

FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information

Key Balances and Ratios

Three Months Ended December 31Six Months Ended December 31
2024 2023 2024 2023
UnauditedUnauditedUnauditedUnaudited
Per common share data:
Earnings$1.29 $0.95 $2.38 $1.82
Diluted earnings$1.29 $0.95 $2.38 $1.82
Dividends paid$0.30 $0.29 $0.60 $0.58
Average shares issued and outstanding 1,112,282 1,125,986 1,127,300 1,126,307
Shares outstanding end of period 1,100,198 1,125,453 1,100,198 1,125,453
Supplemental data:
Net interest margin ** 2.82% 2.69% 2.76% 2.72%
Return on average assets *** 0.99% 0.78% 0.93% 0.75%
Return on average common equity *** 11.36% 8.82% 10.67% 9.03%
December 31June 30
2024 2024
Nonperforming assets *$8,762,032 $4,044,082
Repossessed assets$0 $1,250
*Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets
**Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis
***Annualized

