London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2025) - Fineqia International Inc. (CSE: FNQ) (OTC: FNQQF) (FSE: FNQA) (the "Company" or "Fineqia"), the digital asset and investment enterprise, announces the launch of its exchange traded note (ETN) business today with the issuance of the world's first ETN to deploy underlying crypto assets in decentralized finance (DeFi), providing investors unique access to digital assets and DeFi yields.

The Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield ETN (AV: YADA) (ISIN: LI1408648106) issued by its European subsidiary Fineqia AG ("Fineqia AG"), marks a significant milestone in the exchange-traded product (ETP) industry. It enables investors to benefit from any price appreciation of the underlying Cardano assets, while garnering yield regardless of price movement. Trading of the YADA ETN commences today on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

ETPs include better known exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and ETNs, which are debt instruments that collateralize underlying assets, including cryptographically encrypted digital ones. They provide investors with the fungibility, liquidity and security of a stock exchange listed financial instrument.

Fineqia's new product is at the forefront of industry innovation and positions itself uniquely in the ETF industry by incorporating DeFi features. It has an Altcoin Cardano as the underlying asset instead and deploys its native token "ADA" on yield-bearing DeFi protocols.

"The trading today of our first ETN is an exciting moment for our company," said Fineqia's CEO Bundeep Singh Rangar. "Our YADA product is unique, innovative yet compliant."

This announcement builds on Fineqia's collaboration with FTSE Russell, a unit of the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), which will be the index provider for the ETN. Fineqia AG's base prospectus was approved by the Liechtenstein Financial Market Authority (FMA), allowing the issuance of digital asset-backed ETNs to be marketed and promoted across 27 European Union (EU) member states.

DeFi refers to income generation activities such as borrowing, lending, trading and liquidity provisioning, conducted on blockchain networks such as Cardano. Transactions are managed via digital contracts stored on a blockchain, called smart contracts, that automatically execute when predetermined conditions are met. They provide greater transparency, efficiency, and accessibility compared with traditional financial systems.

The DeFi sector is growing significantly with the total value locked (TVL) in DeFi protocols surpassing $182 billion in December 2024, according to DeFi Llama.[1] Market research firm Statista projects global DeFi market revenue could reach $542 billion in 2025, driven by rising adoption and innovation.[2]

Cardano is a top 10 crypto currency with a market value of more than $50 billion.[3] The blockchain network was founded in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson, who was also one of the co-founders of the Ethereum network. It is named after the 16th century Italian polymath Gerolamo Cardano. Its native ADA token takes its name from the 19th century mathematician Ada Lovelace, widely regarded as the world's first computer programmer.

The ETN is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (Wiener Börse AG), which accounts for approximately one-third of all 139 European ETNs with digital assets by Assets Under Management (AUM). A total of 228 crypto related ETPs are offered worldwide, that have combined assets of $216 billion.

Global ETPs with digital assets as underlying collateral revealed AUM reached a new all-time high (ATH) of $216 billion end of 2024, buoyed by U.S. presidential election results, more than tripling in value from $71 billion at the beginning of the year. The growth of ETPs outpaced the broader digital asset market with AUM soaring 205% year-to-date (YTD).[4]





(Left) Global Distribution of ETPs by Number (Right) Global Distribution of ETPs by Value

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10329/238318_fineqiaimage.jpg

Altcoin refers to an "alternative coin" other than Bitcoin. Since Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency, any subsequent one is considered an "alternative." Altcoins such as Cardano, Solana, Sui and the Near Protocol include payment, utility and governance tokens as well as stablecoins that are pegged to a fiat currency such as the U.S. dollar.

The ETP AUM and geographical distribution data referenced in this announcement were compiled by Fineqia's dedicated in-house research department, which has tracked worldwide digital asset backed ETPs since May 2022.[5]

All references to dollars ($) above are quoted in Canadian dollars.

About Fineqia International Inc.

Publicly listed in Canada (CSE: FNQ) with quoted symbols on Nasdaq (OTC: FNQQF) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: FNQA), Fineqia provides investors with institutional grade exposure to opportunities emanating from convergence of blockchain based Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Traditional Finance (TradFi). Its European subsidiary is an issuer of Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) in the European Union such as Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield ETN (Ticker: (AV: YADA) (ISIN: LI1408648106), and its UK unit is an adviser to Actively Management Certificates (AMCs) in Europe, the Digital Asset Blockchain Infrastructure (DABI) one. Fineqia's VC fund in formation, Glass Ventures, has investments in businesses tokenizing Real-World Assets (RWAs), Artificial Intelligence (AI), DeFi and blockchain protocols. More info about the company's products and portfolio are at www.fineqia.com, x.com/FineqiaPlatform, linkedin.com/company/fineqia/, medium.com/@Fineqia, and bsky.app/profile/fineqia.bsky.social.

About Fineqia AG

Fineqia AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fineqia International, set up to pursue business on the European continent. Fineqia AG, based in Liechtenstein, received approval of its base prospectus by the country's Financial Market Authority (FMA) to offer Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) collateralized by digital assets. Its base prospectus complies with the European Union's (EU) passport directive and enables its ETNs to be distributed across the EU's single market.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information (as defined under applicable Canadian Securities Laws) ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that Fineqia Intl. (the "Company") believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the failure to obtain sufficient financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

DISCLAIMER:

Crypto assets are unregulated investment products prone to sudden and substantial value fluctuations, presenting a high risk of total loss of the invested capital. As the underlying components of the Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield ETN (AV: YADA) (ISIN: LI1408648106) and Digital Asset Blockchain Infrastructure (DABI) Actively Managed Certificate (AMC) are unregulated, investors are unlikely to have access to regulatory protections or investor compensation schemes. If you are unsure whether these assets are suitable for your individual circumstances, it is highly recommended to obtain independent financial and legal advice.

The information presented herein is not intended as a financial promotion. This material has been produced for circulation to a limited number of professional investors and journalists.

SOURCE: Fineqia International Inc.