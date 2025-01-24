The Energy Industries Council (EIC) says 41 hydrogen projects are set to begin development across Africa in the next five years, led by North African nations like Egypt, Algeria, and Morocco. The EIC said that 41 hydrogen projects are set to begin development across Africa within the next five years. "The Africa OPEX Report 2025 reveals that North African countries, including Egypt, Algeria, and Morocco, are leading the efforts, with their abundance of year-round sunshine providing ample opportunities for investments in green hydrogen production and export infrastructure," said the trade association. ...

