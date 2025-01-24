West Burton and Heckington Fen solar and storage projects secure development consent orders from UK government. The two plants are latest in a line of major solar projects approved since the Labour government took office in July 2024. Two solar projects in England totaling almost 1 GW of capacity, plus co-located storage, have been given the green light by the UK government. Both projects have been granted development consent orders, meaning development can now proceed at the 480 MW West Burton Solar Farm and Heckington Fen Solar Farm, with reported capacity in the region of 500 MW. Located near ...

