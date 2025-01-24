Regulatory News:

JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date Total number of shares Number of theoretical voting rights December 31, 2024 22 016 467 31 787 086

The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 22 016 467 shares is 30 348 280, taking into account the 1 438 806 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

