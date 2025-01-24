Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Lucara Diamond Corp., company registration number C0701784, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements.



Provided that Lucara Diamond Corp., applies for admission to trading of its shares, first day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden is expected to be January 31, 2025, and last day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to be January 30, 2025.



The company has 451,848,948 shares as per today's date.



Short name: LUC Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 451,848,948 ISIN code: CA54928Q1081 Round Lot: 1 Order book ID: 85525 Company Registration Number: C0701784 Market segment: First North STO/8 Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table MIC code: SSME Trading currency: SEK





Classification

Code Name 55 Basic Materials 5510 Basic Resources





For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com



