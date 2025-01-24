Smart IMS Inc.: Smart IMS & Tricentis: Partnering for the Future of Quality Engineering and Automation

Smart IMS is a leading provider of managed IT services, cloud solutions, and digital transformation, specializing in delivering tailored solutions that empower organizations to enhance enterprise efficiency. Through this partnership, Smart IMS and Tricentis have combined their expertise to offer a suite of testing and automation solutions that enable businesses to streamline their software testing processes.

"We are proud of the results we've achieved through our partnership with Tricentis," said Nagender Kodali, IT Strategy Leader, Smart IMS. "By continuously integrating Tricentis products with Smart IMS's automation platform, we have been able to offer clients a more efficient, scalable, and reliable testing solution."

Adding to this, Harichandra S Nair, Vice President - Sales, Smart IMS cited, "Our partnership-driven efforts have played a crucial role in helping organizations enhance their software delivery capabilities and accelerate their digital transformation journey."

The combined solution of Tricentis and Smart IMS's Automation platform enables organizations to automate testing across both traditional and modern application landscapes. As businesses continue to adopt agile methodologies and DevOps practices, the demand for faster, flexible testing solutions has never been greater. This partnership has allowed clients to embrace continuous delivery pipelines and enhance software quality, all while reducing risks and lowering operational costs.

"As we embark on this new partnership with Smart IMS, we recognize the immense potential to reshape and elevate software testing strategies. As businesses increasingly embrace cloud-native and agile architectures, the demand for smarter, faster, and more comprehensive testing solutions has never been greater. Together, Smart IMS and Tricentis are poised to help organizations stay ahead of the curve. Our collaboration, with a focus on combining Smart IMS's capabilities with Tricentis Tosca's cutting-edge test automation platform, will empower clients to achieve continuous testing at scale, accelerating both the speed and quality of software delivery while meeting the evolving needs of the market." - Chaim Frenkel, VP of Strategic Alliances, Tricentis.

As part of their ongoing collaboration, the two companies have expanded their joint R&D efforts to ensure their integrated solutions continue to meet the evolving needs of the market. By combining Smart IMS's capabilities with Tricentis's cutting-edge test automation platform, they are helping clients achieve continuous testing on a scale, improving the speed and quality of software delivery.

About Smart IMS

Headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Smart IMS has established itself as a trusted technology and business partner. With over three decades of experience, we offer global solutions in Application and Infrastructure Management, Unified Communications, Digital and Cloud services. Smart IMS delivers innovative, technology-driven solutions, serving clients across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Australia.

About Tricentis

Tricentis is a leading provider of continuous testing and software quality solutions. Tricentis Tosca is recognized as the industry's top test automation platform, empowering enterprises to accelerate their DevOps and Agile initiatives. With a focus on providing Smarter, faster, and more flexible testing solutions, Tricentis is transforming the way organizations approach software quality to ensure faster, higher-quality releases.

Connect with us - https://in.linkedin.com/company/smart-ims

Contact Information

Nagender Kodali

IT Strategy Leader, Smart IMS

nagender.kodali@smartims.com

+1 609-955-3030

Harichandra S Nair

Vice President - Sales

harichandra.nair@smartims.com

+1 609-955-3030

