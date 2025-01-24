Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2025) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Great Northern Energy Metals Inc. ("Great Northern" or the "Company"). The Vancouver-based junior mineral exploration company has completed an initial public offering and its common shares began trading on the CSE today under the symbol GNEM.

Great Northern is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of high leverage energy metal properties in proven North American jurisdictions. The Company utilizes the latest in innovative exploration and milling technology to enhance and support its efforts to become a low cost, reliable, community focused provider of critical metals to help fuel the future of power generation for years to come. Great Northern has an option to acquire a 60% interest in the "Kenora Property", a uranium exploration property located 30 km west of Dryden, Ontario. The Kenora Property consists of 182 non-contiguous unpatented mining cell claims in the Thunder Bay Mining Division covering a total surface area of approximately 3,900 hectares.

"International demand for nuclear energy continues to grow as countries try to reduce carbon emissions and transition to cleaner energy sources," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "The number of nuclear reactors around the world is increasing, which is expected to result in consistent demand for uranium in the coming years. We are pleased to list the shares of Great Northen Energy Metals and add it to the Exchange's strong cohort of mineral exploration companies."

"We are pleased to complete our IPO and to list on the CSE. It is a key milestone in our plans to become a significant player in the uranium sector in North America," stated David Mitchell, CEO of Great Northern Energy Metals. "We believe the timing is excellent given the renewed global interest in clean nuclear energy and the huge energy demands created by the AI revolution. With our focus on high leverage and optionality opportunities, additional property and project acquisitions, key strategic partnerships, and the utilization of enhanced technologies to lower costs and maximize efficiencies, we look forward to an exciting future as a public issuer."

