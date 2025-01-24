Anzeige
Freitag, 24.01.2025
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
PR Newswire
24.01.2025 18:16 Uhr
80 Leser
SLOVAKIA TRAVEL: Slovakia's presentation at the World Expo in Japan will have 9 thematic areas

Finanznachrichten News

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SLOVAKIA TRAVEL, the National Organisation for the Promotion of Tourism, is systematically and purposefully preparing a worthy presentation of Slovakia at the World Expo in Osaka, Japan (13 April - 13 October 2025). The aim is to present our country in a professional and attractive way, to support Slovak tourism on distant markets, and to work on the development of the business and investment environment through this prestigious international event.

The EXPO is a huge platform for the support of science, technology, innovation, culture, trade, entrepreneurship and tourism, and Slovakia is planning to be a full-fledged exhibitor without reputational risk. Experts at SLOVAKIA TRAVEL are working hard on preparing an engaging presentation of the Slovak Republic at this prestigious international event.

"We base our exhibition on nine thematic areas. These are: 1. wine, 2. cultural heritage, 3. clean industry, 4. health and innovation, 5. sport, 6. regional tastes, 7. water, 8. learning through play, 9. art. Each area will be developed in detail, so that all the visitors to the Slovak pavilion will find something to their liking every time they visit and will take away positive experiences associated with Slovakia, which they will then further spread," said Ivana Vala Magátová, General Director of SLOVAKIA TRAVEL as well as Commissioner General of the Slovak exhibition for EXPO 2025 in Osaka.

Experts from SLOVAKIA TRAVEL listened carefully to Japanese visitors about what they liked about Slovakia. The selected topics were thus defined and inspired by the Japanese themselves.

"Castles, chateaux, UNESCO monuments, quality wine or honey are the things the Japanese identify with Slovakia. We also perceive a forum of this international format as an excellent opportunity to exchange information between exhibitors," emphasised Ivana Vala Magátová.

The National Day for our country in the presentation areas is planned for 10 September.

"Through its participation in the Expo in Osaka, Slovakia wants to attract more Japanese tourists, investors, and business partners to our country," said Ivana Vala Magátová, explaining the goal of the event and Slovakia's participation in it.

SLOVAKIA TRAVEL is the national organisation for the promotion of tourism in Slovakia. Its main task is the development of tourism on domestic and foreign markets.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/slovakia-travel-slovakias-presentation-at-the-world-expo-in-japan-will-have-9-thematic-areas-302359833.html

