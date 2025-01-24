Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
24.01.25
15:29 Uhr
1,460 Euro
+0,010
+0,69 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4501,72012:43
Dow Jones News
24.01.2025 18:37 Uhr
208 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
24-Jan-2025 / 17:03 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
24 January 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               24 January 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      276,254 
Highest price paid per share:         128.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          125.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 125.8968p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 324,910,752 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (324,910,752) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      125.8968p                    276,254

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
750              127.00          08:03:47         00319785166TRLO1     XLON 
825              126.00          08:39:54         00319794230TRLO1     XLON 
9318              126.00          08:39:54         00319794228TRLO1     XLON 
3600              126.00          08:39:54         00319794229TRLO1     XLON 
7198              126.00          08:39:55         00319794231TRLO1     XLON 
2120              126.00          08:40:02         00319794273TRLO1     XLON 
9619              126.00          08:40:02         00319794274TRLO1     XLON 
9318              126.00          08:40:02         00319794276TRLO1     XLON 
500              126.00          08:40:02         00319794277TRLO1     XLON 
781              126.50          08:54:14         00319797936TRLO1     XLON 
415              126.00          09:38:46         00319809581TRLO1     XLON 
1000              126.00          09:38:46         00319809576TRLO1     XLON 
6339              126.00          09:38:46         00319809577TRLO1     XLON 
796              126.00          09:38:46         00319809578TRLO1     XLON 
683              126.00          09:38:46         00319809579TRLO1     XLON 
970              126.00          09:40:58         00319810923TRLO1     XLON 
211              126.00          09:41:34         00319811071TRLO1     XLON 
737              126.00          09:41:34         00319811069TRLO1     XLON 
976              126.00          09:43:59         00319811752TRLO1     XLON 
64               126.00          10:22:14         00319815704TRLO1     XLON 
796              126.00          10:58:55         00319817121TRLO1     XLON 
796              126.00          10:58:55         00319817122TRLO1     XLON 
796              126.00          10:58:55         00319817123TRLO1     XLON 
7541              126.00          10:58:55         00319817117TRLO1     XLON 
9318              126.00          10:58:55         00319817118TRLO1     XLON 
9318              126.00          10:58:55         00319817119TRLO1     XLON 
3234              126.00          10:58:55         00319817120TRLO1     XLON 
817              126.00          11:16:25         00319817573TRLO1     XLON 
6084              126.00          11:16:25         00319817572TRLO1     XLON 
1051              126.00          11:28:53         00319817941TRLO1     XLON 
8267              126.00          11:28:53         00319817942TRLO1     XLON 
1051              126.00          11:28:53         00319817943TRLO1     XLON 
782              126.00          11:28:53         00319817944TRLO1     XLON 
623              126.00          11:28:53         00319817945TRLO1     XLON 
463              126.00          11:28:53         00319817946TRLO1     XLON 
3010              125.50          11:38:23         00319818184TRLO1     XLON 
1100              125.50          11:38:23         00319818185TRLO1     XLON 
1100              125.50          11:38:23         00319818186TRLO1     XLON 
1100              125.50          11:38:23         00319818187TRLO1     XLON 
766              125.50          11:38:23         00319818191TRLO1     XLON 
741              125.50          11:38:23         00319818188TRLO1     XLON 
1935              125.50          11:38:23         00319818189TRLO1     XLON 
741              125.50          11:38:23         00319818190TRLO1     XLON 
675              126.00          12:37:37         00319820107TRLO1     XLON 
797              126.00          12:47:57         00319820632TRLO1     XLON 
798              126.00          12:56:03         00319820866TRLO1     XLON 
800              126.00          13:00:06         00319821137TRLO1     XLON 
553              126.50          13:00:08         00319821138TRLO1     XLON 
797              126.50          13:07:36         00319821500TRLO1     XLON 
766              126.50          13:07:41         00319821503TRLO1     XLON 
183              128.00          13:29:24         00319822415TRLO1     XLON 
485              128.00          13:29:24         00319822416TRLO1     XLON 
2307              127.50          13:31:23         00319822473TRLO1     XLON 
785              127.00          13:47:27         00319823018TRLO1     XLON 
784              127.00          13:47:27         00319823019TRLO1     XLON 
784              127.00          13:47:27         00319823020TRLO1     XLON 
1568              126.50          13:47:34         00319823024TRLO1     XLON 
2313              126.50          14:01:36         00319823618TRLO1     XLON 
772              126.00          14:03:24         00319823687TRLO1     XLON 
8986              126.00          14:03:24         00319823686TRLO1     XLON 
816              126.00          14:07:48         00319823930TRLO1     XLON 
8986              126.00          14:07:48         00319823929TRLO1     XLON 
975              126.00          14:07:49         00319823931TRLO1     XLON 
4493              126.00          14:07:49         00319823932TRLO1     XLON 
3518              126.00          14:07:49         00319823933TRLO1     XLON 
975              126.00          14:07:49         00319823934TRLO1     XLON 
8986              126.00          14:07:49         00319823935TRLO1     XLON 
8986              126.00          14:07:51         00319823942TRLO1     XLON 
3519              126.00          14:07:51         00319823943TRLO1     XLON 
2779              126.00          14:07:51         00319823944TRLO1     XLON 
2688              126.00          14:07:53         00319823945TRLO1     XLON 
8986              126.00          14:07:58         00319823950TRLO1     XLON 
759              126.00          14:33:02         00319825692TRLO1     XLON 
758              126.00          14:33:02         00319825693TRLO1     XLON 
758              126.00          14:33:02         00319825694TRLO1     XLON 
758              126.00          14:33:02         00319825695TRLO1     XLON 
758              126.00          14:33:02         00319825696TRLO1     XLON 
8986              126.00          14:33:02         00319825691TRLO1     XLON 
760              126.00          14:33:11         00319825705TRLO1     XLON 
760              126.00          14:33:11         00319825706TRLO1     XLON 
8986              126.00          14:33:11         00319825702TRLO1     XLON 
7319              126.00          14:33:11         00319825703TRLO1     XLON 
1105              126.00          14:33:11         00319825704TRLO1     XLON 
286              125.50          14:41:44         00319826463TRLO1     XLON 
481              125.50          14:42:54         00319826610TRLO1     XLON 
268              125.50          14:42:54         00319826611TRLO1     XLON 
749              125.00          15:08:43         00319828628TRLO1     XLON 
766              125.00          15:08:43         00319828629TRLO1     XLON 
785              125.00          15:08:43         00319828630TRLO1     XLON 
3040              125.00          15:15:34         00319829042TRLO1     XLON 
2580              125.00          15:15:34         00319829043TRLO1     XLON 
2580              125.00          15:15:34         00319829044TRLO1     XLON 
1100              125.00          15:15:34         00319829045TRLO1     XLON 
448              125.00          15:15:34         00319829046TRLO1     XLON 
2580              125.00          15:15:34         00319829047TRLO1     XLON 
1100              125.00          15:15:34         00319829048TRLO1     XLON 
257              125.00          15:15:34         00319829050TRLO1     XLON 
2972              125.00          15:15:34         00319829049TRLO1     XLON 
3801              125.00          15:15:41         00319829052TRLO1     XLON 
8200              125.00          15:15:41         00319829053TRLO1     XLON 
1886              125.00          15:15:41         00319829054TRLO1     XLON 
1013              126.00          15:16:15         00319829089TRLO1     XLON 
838              126.00          15:16:41         00319829121TRLO1     XLON 
869              126.00          15:23:00         00319829407TRLO1     XLON 
1467              125.50          15:30:30         00319829867TRLO1     XLON 
153              125.50          15:30:30         00319829868TRLO1     XLON 
1764              126.00          16:12:46         00319832082TRLO1     XLON 
1236              126.00          16:12:51         00319832083TRLO1     XLON 
3955              126.00          16:12:51         00319832084TRLO1     XLON 
1080              126.00          16:15:02         00319832203TRLO1     XLON 
783              125.50          16:15:03         00319832204TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  372760 
EQS News ID:  2074663 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2074663&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2025 12:04 ET (17:04 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
