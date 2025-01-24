Valsoft Corp: Valsoft Strengthens Point-of-Sale Solutions Portfolio with the Acquisition of Vigilix

Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft") a Canadian company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, has solidified its position as a leader in the Point-of-Sale (POS) software sector with the acquisition of Vigilix. This strategic move significantly expands Valsoft's portfolio in the retail sector, enabling them to offer enhanced solutions for retailers across various industries, offering advanced Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) capabilities for POS systems and retailers.

Founded in 2003, Vigilix has earned its reputation as a trusted provider of comprehensive offerings that streamlines operations by integrating monitoring, remote access, data protection, and till updates into a unified solution, ensuring uninterrupted service across their customers' locations.

"For over 20 years Vigilix has dedicated itself to becoming the leading RMM platform for POS support teams." said Andrew Kurtz, Founder and CEO of Vigilix. "This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for Vigilix, and we are confident that, with Valsoft's knowledge, expertise, and resources, the Vigilix platform will evolve into an even more powerful solution - benefiting both our loyal customers and the many new ones we look forward to serving."

"We are excited to add Vigilix to our POS solutions portfolio," said Will Malouf, M&A Director at Valsoft. "Their focus on creating innovative solutions specific to the POS space and commitment to delivering industry leading customer support is what makes Vigilix a perfect fit with our existing family of businesses. We are committed to delivering value for Vigilix's customers and expanding the company's reach in the US and internationally."

This acquisition positions Valsoft as a leader in Point-of-Sale software solutions with a robust offering designed to assist retailers in optimizing Remote Monitoring and Management. Valsoft remains dedicated to fostering growth, innovation, and enhanced service delivery for businesses and the communities they serve.

About Vigilix

Founded in 2003, Vigilix is a trusted provider for the largest and most progressive POS resellers and ISVs in North America. For over 20 years, their remote management platform has delivered unprecedented visibility into their customer networks, enabling their partners to thrive at remotely supporting point-of-sale environments and ensuring potential issues are identified and fixed before the any impact to operations. For more information, visit https://vigilix.com.

About Valsoft

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies that deliver mission-critical solutions. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers. Learn more at vwww.valsoftcorp.com.

Valsoft was represented internally by David Felicissimo (General Counsel) and Elisa Marcon (Senior Corporate Paralegal). Vigilix was represented by Kevin Hendricks of Entrepreneurs Law Group.

